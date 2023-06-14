Bills WR Stefon Diggs present at practice after missing Tuesday's session

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is back in the building and participating mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.
Diggs' return comes after Tuesday's kerfuffle, in which the wideout reported to the team facility but left before practice. The move caused head coach Sean McDermott to say he was "very concerned" by Diggs' absence.
The wideout skipping the first day of minicamp was "an in-house situation that they're on the way to resolving," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on Inside Minicamps on NFL+.
Diggs' appearance Wednesday indicates that progress has been made in that area.
"Internally, we're working on some things, not football-related -- but Stef, he's my guy, I f------ love him," quarterback Josh Allen noted on Tuesday.
While there remains no indication of what caused Diggs to leave the facility Tuesday, his return a day later is a good sign that sides will resolve their issues and move forward with the work at hand.
The Bills wrap up minicamp Thursday before breaking for the summer.