Bills HC Sean McDermott clarifies situation with Stefon Diggs: Tuesday's absence was excused, issues 'resolved'

Published: Jun 14, 2023 at 03:36 PM
Nick Shook

One day after expressing significant concern regarding Stefon Diggs' standing with the Bills, head coach Sean McDermott clarified the situation with his star wide receiver.

McDermott explained during a previously unscheduled news conference on Wednesday that Diggs' absence from Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice was excused and Diggs, who returned to practice on Wednesday, "did everything that he was asked to do."

"We had a good conversation, great communication," McDermott told reporters. "We got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space. So, I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out and picked up those conversations after practice. So let me make it clear: It was not Stef leaving unexcused -- he was excused, by me. And so those conversations have got us to, what I think and believe, is a great spot.

"Sometimes you got to have conversations and need to communicate. I appreciate Stef being willing to communicate. I thought he did a great job and you guys need to understand Stef is a valuable member of this football team. He's one of our captains and a leader on this football team. He works extremely, extremely hard -- as hard as any player that I've been around -- to be elite in this league, and that's what he is. And I love him. So, I want to make sure that you guys understand what really the situation was and is. Because there's some things that have been said that I think don't think were fair, so I wanted to provide clarity to that situation."

McDermott's Wednesday comments were in stark contrast to what he said on Tuesday, when he reacted to Diggs' absence from Buffalo's mandatory minicamp by telling reporters he was "very concerned."

Given a day to speak with Diggs and watch the external reaction to his comments, McDermott adopted a different stance Wednesday, preaching unity while explaining that sometimes, as quarterback Josh Allen suggested on Tuesday, organizations just need a little time to work things out.

When asked about his use of "very concerned," McDermott said that's how he reacts to any player's absence.

"Whenever a player has something going on or misses or not here for some reason, I am concerned," McDermott said on Wednesday. "That's my sentiment with any player, and in particular a player as important to us as Stef. And so, I get concerned when players miss for reasons off the field, for reasons on the field, whether it be they're injured or whatever it is, that's just how I am.

"When I say I'm very concerned because it's a situation with one of our players, and it was something we needed to work through. And those are healthy conversations that happen, and I'm extremely appreciative of those conversations. When you have those healthy conversations, it gets you to a better spot, and I feel good about that. I feel like we're in that spot."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday reported that the Bills and Diggs were working through an "an in-house situation" and that the two sides were "on the way to resolving" it.

"I feel like it's resolved," McDermott said on Wednesday, following Diggs' return.

Whether this was nothing more than a bump in a road that has proven to be both thrilling and frustrating, or a sign of a greater issue remains to be seen. It's certainly worth monitoring going forward, especially considering Diggs' past, in which his displeasure prompted the Vikings to trade him to Buffalo in 2020.

As the Bills prepare for another season in which they're expected to contend for both the AFC East crown and the conference title, they'll undoubtedly need Diggs to achieve their goals. Keeping him happy is important. It appears as though they've done just that this week.

