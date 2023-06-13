Around the NFL

Stefon Diggs not at Bills mandatory minicamp; HC Sean McDermott 'very concerned' over absence

Published: Jun 13, 2023 at 01:27 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Let the nailbiting begin: Stefon Diggs is not at Bills minicamp.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the receiver's absence on Tuesday, telling reporters he is "very concerned" by Diggs' decision to skip the mandatory gathering.

"I'm not gonna get into," McDermott said. "... Look, I respect everyone's questions and what they want to know about our team. Right now, I'm just not gonna get into that anymore."

Diggs was present in Buffalo on Monday and Tuesday morning, but he left prior to the start of Tuesday's minicamp practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later reported. Diggs' agent, Adisa Bakari later said in a statement that he did not "know why [McDermott] said what he said today."

"There are things being worked out -- on the way to being worked out," Bakari said, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "Stefon has been there Sunday night. He was in the building this morning."

Diggs is subject to fines for each practice he misses during this week's mandatory camp.

It's not uncommon for some players to decline to attend minicamp, both in excused and unexcused fashion, but Diggs' decision to miss Tuesday's practice doesn't quite fit the typical categories. Diggs is in Year 2 of a $96 million extension, and he's the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver in Buffalo.

The question, then, is why isn't Diggs at minicamp?

If it comes down to a contract dispute, Diggs doesn't seem to have the most leverage to negotiate a new deal. He currently ranks fifth in average annual salary ($24 million), and fittingly finished with the fifth-most receiving yards in the NFL (1,429) in 2022. Diggs recorded the fourth-most receptions (108) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns with 11.

Statistically, Diggs' compensation matches his production. But his outsized role in Buffalo -- where he led the Bills in receiving yards by nearly 600 more yards than the next-closest pass-catcher (Gabe Davis, 836) -- may contribute to his apparent displeasure.

Buffalo's passing offense has disproportionately depended on Diggs since his arrival, and although Davis posted a career-high total in 2022, Diggs is operating in a class of his own with the Bills. He could certainly use some help -- adding free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins wouldn't hurt -- and if he won't receive such complementary support, perhaps Diggs believes he should be paid more.

Therein lies a clear problem, though: The Bills don't have much wiggle room to give Diggs a pay bump in 2023, a season in which a prorated signing bonus accounts for the vast majority of Diggs' cap number. He's set to make just $1.165 million in base salary, with a $250,000 workout roster bonus and $255,000 per-game roster bonus available to boost his total 2023 compensation beyond his base salary.

This isn't to say Diggs isn't paid well. A guaranteed option bonus of $16 million triggered this year, and his base salary is fully guaranteed in 2023. His 2024 salary is also guaranteed for injury and will be fully guaranteed at the start of the new league year. Diggs has security built into his deal.

But he's not making as much money as a few others in the NFL, and this may be a sticking point in his relationship with the Bills, whom Diggs has propped up in the receiving department since his arrival.

Diggs didn't receive much help at the position this offseason, but Buffalo did add Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid in the 2023 draft, giving them more personnel flexibility and another pass-catching option in a group that is headlined by Diggs and includes Davis and tight end Dawson Knox.

Still, a disagreement clearly exists. Diggs hasn't hidden his frustration with Buffalo's repeated failures to get past other AFC titans (Kansas City and Cincinnati, owners of the last three AFC Championships, have eliminated Buffalo in each of the last three postseasons). But with little clarity available on the source of Diggs' frustration, we're left only to speculate on why he's staying away from the Bills, who maintain high hopes with a team led by Madden NFL 24 cover star Josh Allen.

Buffalo could work this out with Diggs by the time training camp arrives. But with a dead cap number of $13.2 million, trading him elsewhere is financially prohibitive.

They'll have the summer to work things out. Settle in, Bills fans -- this could take a while.

