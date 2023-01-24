Bills GM Brandon Beane has no issue with Stefon Diggs' frustrations after loss: 'He wants to win'

Though Beane seems to have no issue with Diggs, the remainder of Buffalo's wide receiver corps could certainly use a boost.

Diggs' 108 catches were more than double anyone else on the team, with Gabe Davis' 48 grabs tying tight end Dawson Knox for second on the squad. Beane defended Davis, whose production was largely inconsistent and plagued by drops, but was open to adding more to the WR room in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Since Beane took over as Bills GM in 2017, he's drafted a receiver in five of six drafts. He selected Zay Jones in the second round in 2017, but Jones is in Jacksonville now and Beane hasn't picked a wideout higher than Davis(2020 fourth round) since then. Slotted at 27th overall, the Bills could take a wide receiver in the first round for the initial time in the Beane regime.

"I chose Steph Diggs in the first round, right? Right?" Beane joked in reference to Buffalo acquiring Diggs from the Minnesota Viking in exchange for a first-round pick that became some fellow named Justin Jefferson.

In all seriousness, Beane said he would consider a wideout in the opening round pending on how things plays out as it's clear it's a position of need for the reigning AFC East champions.

"I wouldn't hesitate," Beane said. "It's not a position that I say, 'Hey you don't take it in the first round' or anything like that. It's if he's a really good football player and he can fit in our offense, what we require for a receiver, we'd take him in a minute. If Ja'Marr Chase , a guy like that fell to us at 27 this year, I'd turn the card in a minute."

Elsewhere in his end-of-the-season presser, Beane said the team will need to work to get under the salary cap, stating there would not be another signing such as the Von Miller deal of last offseason when Miller and the Bills agreed to a lofty six-year, $120 million contract.

While the cap will be a hindering factor, Beane said he would like to have impending free agents Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds back. In the case of Poyer, a Pro Bowl safety, Beane said there would be more clarity when they had the league salary cap number. As for Edmunds, Beane added "we'll do our best" in terms of re-signing him.