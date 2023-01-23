Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen does not believe he'll need surgery on right elbow, just 'rest and recovery'

Published: Jan 23, 2023 at 05:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Josh Allen's elbow injury was a hot topic shortly after he sustained it in Week 9, but over time, it faded into the background.

Allen said Monday that the discomfort associated with the ailment followed a similar progression, explaining he felt he was possibly "trying to throw it a little differently mechanically" until a couple of weeks ago. Most importantly, it appears he won't need offseason surgery to address the issue.

Related Links

"We don't think an operation is necessary at this time. Obviously rest and recovery is going to be really good for it," Allen said, via the team's official site.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott echoed Allen on Monday, telling reporters the quarterback's elbow needed more attention initially but eventually it wasn't a concern. What was concerning to McDermott upon reviewing Sunday's Divisional Round loss to Cincinnati was the performance of Buffalo's players up front on both sides of the ball.

After producing at a premier level in pass-rushing, Buffalo's defensive front failed to pressure Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enough to make a difference in Sunday's game. Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and was sacked just one time in the game. The Bills generated a QB pressure percentage of just 21.6, per Next Gen Stats, which paled in comparison to Cincinnati's rate of 39.5 percent when rushing Allen.

It doesn't take an expert or advanced metrics to identify where the Bengals won Sunday -- in the trenches. McDermott acknowledged as much Monday.

"We've got to look at that," McDermott said of the play of his team's offensive and defensive lines.

Buffalo will have an entire offseason to determine how it will improve up front. That offseason began Monday, weeks earlier than the Bills expected.

Related Content

news

Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin

As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold after claiming Jackson's cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen expects to re-sign Daniel Jones, hopes to retain Saquon Barkley

As the Giants enter the offseason, the team will be looking at all options, including re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and trying to retain running back Saquon Barkley. "This is a special team to me ... we'd like to have all the guys back, I really would, but there's a business side to it," general manager Joe Schoen said Monday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) doing OK, has mindset to play vs. Bengals

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain he suffered in Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, and that the QB's mindset heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game vs. the Bengals.

news

Bengals continue to prove doubters wrong: 'They keep talking us down, and we'll keep showing up'

The Bengals are done being counted out. Following Sunday's 27-10 shellacking of the second-seeded Bills in a snowy Western New York, Bengals players released pent-up frustration after being doubted all week -- and all season.

news

Dak Prescott shoulders blame for Cowboys' 'unacceptable' loss to 49ers: '100 percent on me'

After throwing two key interceptions in the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers on Sunday night, quarterback Dak Prescott shouldered the blame for the loss, saying that it was '100 percent on me.'

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffered broken leg, high ankle sprain in loss vs. 49ers

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered a broken leg and a high ankle sprain in Dallas' Divisional Round loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declines to elaborate on bizarre final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys' final play in their loss to the 49ers featured O-linemen spread out wide and Ezekiel Elliott lined up at center. HC Mike McCarthy declined to get into the specifics of the strategy after the game.

news

49ers defeat Cowboys, advance to NFC Championship Game to face Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to reach the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season, where they will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Bills' Sean McDermott doesn't think Super Bowl window is closing after loss to Bengals: 'You learn from things like this'

Following Buffalo's Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, Bills head coach Sean McDermott doesn't believe the team's Super Bowl window is closing despite enduring its worse loss of the season.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen: Loss to Bengals makes season's accomplishments 'null and void'

The Bills' season ended in disappointing fashion on Sunday as Buffalo fell 27-10 to the Bengals. Josh Allen discussed the team's struggles on offense after the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE