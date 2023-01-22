Bengals defeat Bills, advance to AFC Championship Game to face Chiefs for second consecutive season

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.

Joe Burrow and Co. showed up to snowy Buffalo for the Divisional Round ready to play. Cincy scored on its first two possessions and never trailed throughout the game.

Now the Bengals will travel to Kansas City to face the top-seeded Chiefs in a conference title game rematch from last season.

Cincinnati has won three in a row against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, including last year's 27-24 victory to reach the Super Bowl.