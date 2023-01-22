What We Learned

Presented By

Bengals defeat Bills, advance to AFC Championship Game to face Chiefs for second consecutive season

Published: Jan 22, 2023 at 06:03 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 14-4-0
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 14-4-0

FULL BOX SCORE


The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.

Joe Burrow and Co. showed up to snowy Buffalo for the Divisional Round ready to play. Cincy scored on its first two possessions and never trailed throughout the game.

Now the Bengals will travel to Kansas City to face the top-seeded Chiefs in a conference title game rematch from last season.

Cincinnati has won three in a row against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, including last year's 27-24 victory to reach the Super Bowl.

The two teams kick off the rivalry once again next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Around the NFL will have more from Nick Shook shortly.

Related Content

news

Eagles beat Giants, reach first NFC Championship Game since 2017 Super Bowl-winning season

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Chiefs defeat Jaguars, advance to fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Saturday to advance to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

news

Cowboys dominate Buccaneers, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2018 season.

news

Bengals defeat Ravens, advance to AFC Divisional Round to face Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the second consecutive year.

news

Giants upset Vikings, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face Eagles

The New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning 2011 season. They will face their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Bills edge Dolphins, 34-31, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills held off the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

news

Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 season.

news

49ers defeat Seahawks, advance to NFC Divisional Round for second straight season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 18 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Week 18's Saturday doubleheader.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE