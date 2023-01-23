49ers defeat Cowboys, advance to NFC Championship Game to face Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to reach the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season, where they will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.
The Niners earned their 12th consecutive victory Sunday with a swarming defense, ending Dallas' season in the playoffs just as they did a season ago.
After handling Super Wild Card Weekend and the Divisional Round at home, the 49ers will need a victory in Philly to reach the Super Bowl.
Coach Kyle Shanahan is currently 1-1 in conference title games with the Niners. He won in 2019 before losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, and fell short against the Rams last season.
The 49ers and Eagles kick off with a Super Bowl trip on the line next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
