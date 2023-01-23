49ers defeat Cowboys, advance to NFC Championship Game to face Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to reach the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season, where they will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

The Niners earned their 12th consecutive victory Sunday with a swarming defense, ending Dallas' season in the playoffs just as they did a season ago.

After handling Super Wild Card Weekend and the Divisional Round at home, the 49ers will need a victory in Philly to reach the Super Bowl.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is currently 1-1 in conference title games with the Niners. He won in 2019 before losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, and fell short against the Rams last season.