NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Saints re-enter top 3; Rams slide

It's not just that the Saints are now 2-0 with Drew Brees*sidelined.* It's who they've beaten -- the Seahawks*in Seattle* and the Cowboys*at the Superdome* -- and the manner in which they've done it. These have been team-wide efforts illuminating just how deep and well-coached this group is. You'd have to think these are two of the most rewarding regular-season wins of Sean Payton's illustrious run in New Orleans. On Sunday, the Saints' defense forced three turnovers and held a talented Cowboys attack to just 257 yards in a 12-10 win. It was the rarest of outcomes for New Orleans, which won for the first time in the Payton era without scoring a touchdown. It would help if Brees' fill-in at QB, Teddy Bridgewater, gave the team a little more -- he's been more down than up so far -- but the Saints are showing they don't need a star under center to stack wins. How many teams can claim that?