NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Bills, 49ers hit top 10; Eagles dive

What is the strongest division in the NFL?

According to the NFL dot com Power Rankings, it's the NFC North ... and it's not particularly close. For the second straight week, I have the Packers, Bears and Vikings all taking up real estate in the top 10. The one NFC Norris team not in the top 10? That would be the undefeated Detroit Lions, whose fan base will soon organize a "Fire Hanzus" rally that will make the "Millen Man March" look like the Catalina Wine Mixer.

I understand your rage ... but I cannot be manipulated or coerced by it. You have a wonderful city.

Let's get to it.

NOTE: The previous rankings referenced in the lineup below are from the Week 3 Power Rankings.

RANK 4 COWBOYS (3-0) Previous rank: No. 4



The Cowboys are 3-0 for the first time since 2008, but their 31-6 win over the Dolphins wasn't quite as easy as the final score seems to indicate. The feeble Dolphins played even with their heavily favored opponent for the game's first two quarters. It wasn't until Kenyan Drake fumbled inside the Dallas 10-yard line late in the second quarter that momentum swung toward Big D for good. Dak Prescott continues to cruise, throwing two touchdown passes (both to Amari Cooper) and running for another score. Prescott got hot in the third quarter, going 9 of 9 for 137 yards and a touchdown. A 10-6 lead at the half was 24-6 after three quarters. Turn out the lights. Here's a great stat, courtesy of The Athletic: Through three games, Prescott is a perfect 22 of 22 for 384 yards and three touchdowns in the third quarter. I want to know what he's eating in the locker room at halftime.

RANK 5 PACKERS (3-0) 2 Previous rank: No. 7



You can imagine Brian Gutekunst throwing out the classic Michael Jordan "I can't believe I'm this good, either" shoulder shrug as he walked into team headquarters early Monday morning. Every move the Packers GM made to improve his team's defense has been genius through three weeks. On Sunday, Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith combined for five sacks and a forced fumble in a 27-16 win over the Broncos. Money well spent on the pair of pass rushers, who have been a huge upgrade over last year's combo of Clay Matthews and Nick Perry. Despite a season-high in points scored, the Packers' offense remains a work in progress. It's on head coach Matt LaFleur to make the necessary adjustments and keep Green Bay moving after working through the initial game script. The Packers have started fast and cooled off considerably in each of the past two weeks.

RANK 6 BILLS (3-0) 6 Previous rank: No. 12



Dawson Knox, have a day. With the Bills down three late in the fourth quarter, Buffalo's rookie tight end hauled in a Josh Allen pass and morphed into an evolutionary Gronk. His 49-yard catch-and-run sent New Era Stadium into a frenzy and set up the Bills' go-ahead touchdown. The seven-play, 78-yard drive was a minor masterpiece by the Bills, and provided the latest evidence that Allen has taken the next step as a quarterback in Year 2. Buffalo had coughed up a 14-0 lead in this game, and a loss would have undone much of the progress of the season's first two weeks. But Allen -- with a huge helping hand from his Baby Gronk -- wouldn't allow that to happen. The Bills are 3-0 and welcome the 3-0 Patriots to their house on Sunday. This is the biggest Bills game in a long time. Circle them wagons!

RANK 7 49ERS (3-0) 6 Previous rank: No. 13



The 49ers are 3-0 for the first time since 1998. Sunday's win was a minor miracle; not many teams finish a game with five turnovers -- including three inside the opponent's 20-yard line -- and come out clean on the other side. Consider it a testament to the team's resolve, and the continued progress of Jimmy Garoppolo, who wiped away two Steelers second-half leads with touchdown drives. Jimmy G's final numbers were pedestrian, but both his interceptions came on passes that probably should have been caught by his intended targets. He delivered a solid performance, and he looks more comfortable with each passing week, a very good sign. The most important statistic from the win? The 49ers' defense held the Steelers to just six points off the 49ers' five turnovers. Early bye weeks are never preferred, but there's something to be said for staying undefeated for another 14 days without playing a snap.

RANK 8 BEARS (2-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 9



The Bears took all the drama out of Monday night, racing to a 28-0 lead in the first half before cruising to the finish line. It was another big day for Chicago's vaunted defense, which forced Redskins quarterback Case Keenum into five turnovers, including a pick-six by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Khalil Mack led the charge in the front seven, stuffing the stat sheet with two sacks and two forced fumbles. On offense, it was a game -- a half, really -- of progress for Mitchell Trubisky, who threw three touchdown passes and looked much more comfortable than we saw against the Packers and Broncos. Taylor Gabriel caught all three of those Trubisky touchdown passes before leaving the game with a concussion. The next step for Trubisky is stacking some solid performances to bury the chatter of those who see him as the team's weak link.

RANK 11 RAVENS (2-1) 6 Previous rank: No. 5



John Harbaugh wasn't messing around on Sunday. The Ravens coach was in an ultra-aggressive mood against the high-octane Chiefs, going for it on fourth-down four times (with three successful conversions) and attempting a trio of 2-point conversions (all failed). "We don't play scared," Harbaugh told reporters after the 33-28 loss. Fair enough, but it feels like an instance of Harbaugh putting both too much and not enough faith in his offense. The Ravens came down to Earth a little bit in their first loss of the season, looking like a team that wasn't quite ready to fight it out for four quarters against a conference superpower. Lamar Jackson -- despite the now requisite handful of highlight-reel plays -- struggled for the majority of this game, and the Baltimore defense was no match for Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

RANK 13 COLTS (2-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 17



Jacoby Brissett is no hold-the-fort guy. The Colts quarterback might just be a legit player for the Colts to build around. We knew Indy believed in their Andrew Luck replacement when they ripped up his contract and doled out a generous new deal on the eve of Week 1, and Brissett has made his team look smart. The 26-year-old QB completed his first 16 passes against the Falcons on Sunday and finished with 310 yards and two touchdowns. The highlight came on third-and-4 with less than two minutes to play. Instead of running the ball to take time off the clock and attempt a field goal to go up six, coach Frank Reich put his faith in Brissett, who connected with Jack Doyle on a game-icing first down. Brissett will never be as dynamic a player as Luck, but he doesn't need to be on this well-coached, well-balanced team.

RANK 14 LIONS (2-0-1) 6 Previous rank: No. 20



Raise your hand if you predicted Detroit would be undefeated through three weeks. That's what I thought. The Lions don't have enough talent to dominate teams, but in each of the last two weeks, we've watched Detroit step up and close out an opponent that looked on the verge of stealing a victory. These are the type of games that separate an 8-8 also-ran from a 10-6 playoff participant. The Lions' defense undoubtedly benefitted from a slew of Eagles mistakes Sunday, but no caveats are necessary in describing the play of Matthew Stafford, who looks more at home on offense under new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell than he was in the difficult final season under Jim Bob Cooter. The Lions get a huge test this week when Patrick Mahomes brings the Chiefs' air show to Ford Field. Detroit will need to be much sharper to hang with an AFC powerhouse.

RANK 16 CHARGERS (1-2) 5 Previous rank: No. 11



The Chargers continue to kill themselves with unforced errors. A week after a maddening loss to the Lions, Los Angeles again struggled with execution in a one-score loss to the Texans at home. The Chargers committed seven penalties, none bigger than the holding call on left tackle Trent Scott that wiped out a Philip Rivers-to- Mike Williams completion that would have put the Bolts inside the Texans' 10 with less than 20 seconds to play. The loss shouldn't obscure a career day by Keenan Allen, who had 13 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 17 targets. Allen has at least eight catches in each of the Chargers' first three games and is on pace for 155 receptions and more than 2,000 yards. That will win some fantasy leagues. The Chargers, meanwhile, are a much better team than their record indicates. Gotta clean it up.

RANK 18 JAGUARS (1-2) 7 Previous rank: No. 25



"Sacksonville is back, baby!" Those were the celebratory words of Yannick Ngakoue at the end of Thursday night's resounding victory over the AFC South rival Titans. Calais Campbell had three of nine sacks for the Jags, who held Tennessee scoreless until the fourth quarter and generally looked the far superior team. The win quiets the noise around cornerback Jalen Ramsey's future with the team ... for one night, at least. The Jags' offense had an up-and-down outing, but the team has to be thrilled with the play of Gardner Minshew II. The rookie quarterback/living folk hero played smart, crisp football, and he would have ended his night with three touchdown passes, if not for a hideous end-zone drop by Dede Westbrook. The Ramsey saga will continue to hang over this team, but Minshewmania has the fanbase excited and the Jags in the hunt.

RANK 20 FALCONS (1-2) 1 Previous rank: No. 21



Another week, another slow start that doomed the Falcons. Atlanta has now been outscored 47-13 in the first half of its games, a major reason why Dan Quinn's team sits at 1-2. Discipline continues to be an issue, as well: The Falcons committed 16 penalties for 128 yards in Indianapolis. The defense, which was responsible for 10 of those penalties, will go the rest of the way without hard-luck defensive back Keanu Neal, who tore his Achilles after missing nearly the entire 2018 campaign with a torn ACL. On the positive end, Matt Ryan was a machine in the second half, completing 22 of 23 passes with three touchdowns in Atlanta's final three possessions. Incredibly, the Falcons only had six possessions on Sunday (not counting the one-play kneeldown at the end of the first half). The running game -- which ranks 27th in the NFL -- also showed some life, with Devonta Freeman looking a lot like the guy who drove defenses mad in 2015 and '16.

RANK 21 BROWNS (1-2) 6 Previous rank: No. 15



We haven't reached panic mode in Cleveland, but we're not far off. Baker Mayfield looked confused and jittery in a prime-time home loss to the Rams, and it's on first-year coach Freddie Kitchens and the rest of the Browns staff to fix their young star. Unfortunately, there's no easy solution, with Mayfield working behind a shoddy offensive line that has left him in danger rather than "feeling dangerous." Kitchens mucked things up further on Sunday with some shaky play-calling, including a fourth-and-9 draw play in the fourth quarter that will live in infamy. Speaking of bad play-calling, how does Odell Beckham not get a target on any of the Browns' four cracks at the end zone on their final drive? Beckham was brought in to be a dynamic difference-maker -- throw the man the ball, and good things will probably happen. The Browns need a common sense check.

RANK 22 TITANS (1-2) 4 Previous rank: No. 18



The Titans' offense in the Marcus Mariota era is like Sisyphus and his rock. You can do your best to push that boulder up the mountain, but it always rolls back down to where you started. Tennessee's doomed mission has never been more apparent than in the last two weeks -- a flat loss at home to the Colts in Week 2, followed by a virtual no-show on Thursday night against the Jaguars. Mariota isn't solely to blame for the Titans' struggles, but his inability to spark this team makes you wonder how much longer head coach Mike Vrabel can stand by his man, with the capable backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill waiting in the wings. Then again, the way Tennessee's offensive line is performing, Tannehill will fare no better. Mariota was sacked nine times and pressured a career-high 18 times by the Jags. The absence of suspended tackle Taylor Lewan is huge, but it doesn't excuse a total collapse.

RANK 25 RAIDERS (1-2) 1 Previous rank: No. 24



There's no use roasting the Raiders for their showing against the Vikings on Sunday. This remains a team under construction, and Oakland simply isn't ready to hang against a quality opponent on the road. The goal is improvement, and there's plenty of room for that. Since jumping out to a 10-0 lead last week against the Chiefs, the Raiders have been outscored 62-14 by a pair of Super Bowl contenders. And now, a friendly reminder not to trust your box score implicitly: The stats (79.4 percent completion rate, 242 yards, two TDs, a 103.7 passer rating) tell you Derek Carr played a strong game on Sunday. In reality, Carr was a dink-and-dunk machine who got happy feet on a key second-quarter interception and did most of his compiling long after the game was decided. Again, this is a developmental year for the Raiders. We know Jon Gruden, in the second year of a 10-year deal, is staying put beyond 2019. Will Carr? Thirteen games remain on his audition.

RANK 26 STEELERS (0-3) 7 Previous rank: No. 19



It sounds crazy to put a loss on a defense that created five turnovers, but the failure by the Steelers' D to step up in crunch time helps explain this team's 0-3 record. Twice against the 49ers on Sunday, Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph put Pittsburgh ahead with touchdown passes in the second half, and twice, a Steelers defense loaded with premium draft picks failed to keep Jimmy Garoppolo from leading the 49ers back to the end zone. Steelers brass showed they were still all in on 2019 by acquiring defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in exchange for a first-round pick last week, but that selection -- now the property of the Miami Dolphins -- could turn into a top-10 premium slot if the Steelers keep losing. Rudolph was a mixed bag in his first NFL start, but as the rest of this Ben Roethlisberger-less season wears on, the second-year pro will need more help from running back James Conner, who had a killer fumble that led to San Fran's go-ahead score and is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry through three games.

RANK 27 BENGALS (0-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 26



We'll give the Bengals some credit: They were badly outplayed in the first half against the Bills and were fortunate to be down just 14-0 at the half. But instead of packing it in, Cincinnati battled back in a tough road environment, reeling off 17 unanswered points to take the lead with five minutes to play. That's when Zac Taylor's defense needed to understand the gravity of the moment and lock down a vital first victory. Said gravity was not sensed. The unit allowed Bills QB Josh Allen to march down the field 78 yards on seven plays for the go-ahead touchdown. On the ensuing possession, Andy Dalton fired high with his team in striking distance, the deflected pass intercepted by Buffalo's Tre'Davious White to seal the loss. The Bengals didn't execute when it mattered most, and their season is slipping away because of it.

RANK 28 BRONCOS (0-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 27



Emmanuel Sanders summed it up nicely after the Broncos fell to 0-3. "We're trying to get it right, right now we're 0-3, living in a world of suck." Sanders had a quiet game against the Packers, which made him pretty much like everyone not named Phillip Lindsay on the Denver offense. Moving the ball downfield is hard work with 2019 Joe Flacco at the controls. Chunk plays are virtually non-existent, and every yard is earned during marathon marches that often lead nowhere. A flat offense is only part of the problem, however: Almost impossibly, a Broncos defense led by Von Miller and Bradley Chubb is still looking for its first sack through three weeks. The unit did a nice job to hold Aaron Rodgers and Co. to just 312 yards, but mere competence is not enough. This is a team built to win games by scores like 17-13, but right now, the D is simply not up to the challenge.

RANK 29 CARDINALS (0-2-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 28



Three games in, and it's become apparent that Kyler Murray will not be taking the NFL by storm in 2019. That felt like a possibility, depending on who you listened to, in the weeks and months after Murray went No. 1 to the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft. But the transition to the pro game has been bumpy for the former Oklahoma star. On Sunday against the Panthers, Murray threw for 173 yards on 30 completions. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that is the lowest yardage total in a game for a QB with at least 30 completions in the Super Bowl era. Only seven of Murray's 43 passes traveled beyond 10 air yards. Only one of those was completed. It's on rookie coach Kliff Kingsbury to find ways to open up the Arizona attack to help his young passer. Getting some better protection would be a start: Murray was sacked eight times on Sunday.

RANK 31 JETS (0-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 30



The Jets are comically inept on offense right now. Adam Gase's "attack" managed 105 total yards and nary a point against the Patriots, falling to 0-3 in the process. The offense has now scored a grand total of three points in the Jets' last nine quarters, outscored 14-11 by the defense this season. The continued absence of Sam Darnold (mono) is obviously the biggest factor, but it's unfair to put all this dysfunction at the feet of poor Luke Falk, the team's third starting quarterback in as many weeks. Falk hasn't looked like an NFL passer, but the Jets' offensive line as presently constituted is non-competitive in a way that would doom 1988 Joe Montana. Compounding matters has been Gase's stale and unimaginative play-calling. The only reason for optimism is the possibility that Darnold returns following the Week 4 bye. Perhaps then Gang Green can get back to the business of being a competitive football team.

RANK 32 DOLPHINS (0-3) Previous rank: No. 32



Week 3 brought modest progress. After a pair of humiliating home losses to open the season, the Dolphins actually hung tough against the Cowboys at Jerrah World, entering halftime trailing by just four points. Miami could have actually had the lead, had DeVante Parker not dropped a slant pass inside the 10-yard line that would have gone for a touchdown with less than a minute to play. After a defensive holding penalty on Dallas set the Dolphins up with a first-and-goal with 31 seconds left, Kenyan Drake coughed up the football for a back-breaking turnover. The Fish were cooked after that. Josh Rosen made his first start in Miami and provided an early spark, taking the offense inside Dallas territory on four different drives in the first half. Unfortunately, any signs of progress dried up in the second half as the Dolphins managed just 65 yards of total offense and zero points. If your organization chooses to jump into the tank, just know that you're going to get wet.

