Most Tide players, no matter how highly sought after coming out of high school, have to watch from the sidelines for their first year or two. Fitzpatrick got on the field right away in 2015, starting 10 times at the "star" position in 14 appearances and earning Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC notice (45 tackles, three for loss, 11 pass break-ups.) He used his sticky hands and speed to return both of his interceptions against Texas A&M that year for touchdowns and helped Alabama win a national title with two break-ups against Clemson in the championship game. Fitzpatrick played star early in 2016 and then moved to safety when senior Eddie Jackson was injured. The result? He led the team with six interceptions and 186 interception return yards, returning two more pick-sixes to set the school career record with four. He was named a first-team All-American by multiple outlets for his efforts (66 tackles, five TFL, seven pass break-ups). Fitzpatrick's New Jersey family home was damaged by Hurricane Irene in 2011.