Prospect Info
College
Alabama
Hometown
Class
Old Bridge, NJ
Junior
Height
Weight
Arms
6' 0"
204 lbs
31 1/4”
Hands
9 3/8”
Prospect Grade
6.19
Should Become Instant Starter
How We Grade
2018 Draft Results
Drafted by
Miami
Dolphins
Round 1 ‧ Pick 11
40 Yard Dash
4.46
Seconds
Bench Press
14
Reps
Vertical Jump
33.0
INCHES
Broad Jump
121.0
INCHES
3 Cone Drill
--
Seconds
20 Yd Shuttle
--
Seconds
60 Yd Shuttle
--
Seconds
Playlist
Most Tide players, no matter how highly sought after coming out of high school, have to watch from the sidelines for their first year or two. Fitzpatrick got on the field right away in 2015, starting 10 times at the "star" position in 14 appearances and earning Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC notice (45 tackles, three for loss, 11 pass break-ups.) He used his sticky hands and speed to return both of his interceptions against Texas A&M that year for touchdowns and helped Alabama win a national title with two break-ups against Clemson in the championship game. Fitzpatrick played star early in 2016 and then moved to safety when senior Eddie Jackson was injured. The result? He led the team with six interceptions and 186 interception return yards, returning two more pick-sixes to set the school career record with four. He was named a first-team All-American by multiple outlets for his efforts (66 tackles, five TFL, seven pass break-ups). Fitzpatrick's New Jersey family home was damaged by Hurricane Irene in 2011.
By Lance Zierlein
NFL Analyst
Draft Projection
Round 1
NFL Comparison
Antrel Rolle
OverviewFitzpatrick turns up the intensity level as high as it will go and and rips off the knob until the game is over. Fitzpatrick has experience as a slot cornerback, but will likely be targeted as a "do-everything" safety who can be deployed as a sub-package linebacker, a blitzer or in the slot against big receivers and move tight ends. Fitzpatrick has consistently shined since his freshman season on Alabama defenses that have been loaded with NFL talent. His versatility, football character and desire to succeed should make him an early starter.
Strengths
- Loves ball, lives ball
- Extremely competitive play demeanor with a history of showing up big in the biggest games
- Versatile chess piece with experience all over the field
- Can step right in and cover the slot, play high safety or handle nickel linebacker responsibilities
- Good feet with ability to transition backward and forward smoothly around the field
- Gets to top chase speed quickly
- Can become rangy safety
- Able to stick a foot in ground and drive to the ball
- Plays with "ball-man" vision of an off-ball defender in basketball
- Has awareness from zone to make loads of plays
- Has nine career interceptions and four pick-sixes
- Has downhill mindset as a hitter
- Plays off of blocks and into tackling position
- Dangerous blitzer off the edge
- Attacks line of scrimmage from high safety look in run support and welcomes physical challenges
- Special teams ace with 22 career coverage tackles
Weaknesses
- Plays with some hip tightness that limits lateral agility in coverage
- May not have pure cover talent to play full-time cornerback
- Allows some separation out of breaks
- Feet are more quick than explosive when chasing receivers from the top of the route
- Still needs to improve his awareness when asked to play deep safety
- Has to learn to dial back urgency and play with more patience on the next level
- Comes in hot as tackler and will run himself out of position to finish
Sources Tell Us
"He's not quite on the same level of Jamal Adams when it comes to changing the entire culture of a locker room, but he is just as talented and probably more versatile." - AFC team executive
GRADE
9.00-10
Once-in-lifetime player
8.00-8.99
Perennial All-Pro
7.50-7.99
Future All-Pro
7.00-7.49
Pro Bowl-caliber player
6.50-6.99
Chance to become Pro Bowl-caliber player
6.00-6.49
Should become instant starter
5.50-5.99
Chance to become NFL starter
5.20-5.49
NFL backup or special teams potential
5.01-5.19
Better-than-average chance to make NFL roster
5.00
50-50 Chance to make NFL roster
4.75-4.99
Should be in an NFL training camp
4.50-4.74
Chance to be in an NFL training camp
NO GRADE
Likely needs time in developmental league