Saquon Barkley (high ankle sprain) out several weeks

The New York Giants will be without star running back Saquon Barkley for the next several games.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Barkley is expected to be out four to six weeks because of a high ankle sprain, per a source informed of the situation. Giants coach Pat Shurmur later confirmed the injury but did not offer a timeline for a return.

The news isn't a surprise in the least after Barkley was in a walking boot and crutches following the Giants dramatic 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Barkley left the win in the second quarter and was helped to the locker room. He finished the game with eight carries for 10 yards and four receptions for 27 yards.

The second-year back knew after the game that the injury wouldn't keep him out the season.

"Would I say I'm really hurt? No," Barkley told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones after the game. "Could it be way worse? Yes. I'm not out for the season. I'm going to try to do hopefully whatever I can do to get back as quickly as possible. Not just myself but for this team."

We now have a slightly better timetable for Barkley's eventual return this season, though it would make sense if the Giants played it safe with their young star back and kept him off the field until fully healthy.

With Barkley out for the next several weeks, Wayne Gallman should see a bigger workload with Elijhaa Penny taking big-back duties. Big Blue could also add some depth at the position this week.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones provided a spark to a floundering Giants team leading an impressive come-from-behind victory sans Barkley in the second half of his first career start. The job of the young signal-caller will be put to the test without Barkley for the next few weeks.

The Giants have home tilts against the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings before heading to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football.