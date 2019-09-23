Gruden not benching Keenum, wants 'continuity' at QB

Case Keenum has yet to succeed in his first three starts in our nation's capital, but Jay Gruden is prepared to let his quarterback try (and try) again.

As if the night wasn't already rough enough for the Washington Redskins QB, who had five turnovers and took four sacks, against Khalil Mack and the Bears defense in a 31-15 loss, Keenum was also hit with sporadic chants from fans at FedEx Field calling for rookie Dwayne Haskins to replace him.

Gruden didn't confirm post-game whether or not he heard said fans, but he did take the time to dismiss the notion that a quarterback change is coming.

"Not really, no. I think the most important thing is we have to have some continuity. You know, I can't be changing people every five minutes here. I've got to give Case an ample opportunity to play with these new guys," Gruden told the media after being asked if he'll make a switch. "This is his first time in this offense, really. Donald Penn, Ereck Flowers, their first time in this offense. Terry (McLaurin). Trey Quinn only played two games last year.

"I've made this point before: We're not going to be perfect but we need to be better and I think we can get better. Otherwise, if I didn't think we had a chance to get better, then I would make a change. But I feel like Case has the tools to become a very efficient quarterback in this offense and get us some victories here moving forward."

Some may view Gruden's comments as excuses, but he's speaking all facts: Keenum was a March trade acquisition, Flowers and Penn both joined as free agents and are trying to help replace what the still-AWOL Trent Williams brought, McLaurin is very productive but still a rook and Quinn is still coming into his own in Year 2 while also serving as the team's primary punt returner.

Like Gruden, Keenum is not shrinking under the mounting pressure created by the team's 0-3 start. The 31-year-old QB wants all the fire coming his way after his dismal Monday night.

"It's all on me. That's all on me. Turn the ball over that many times as a quarterback, you know, I let my team down. It's all on me. I really do. I take complete responsibility," Keenum said. "I have to take care of the ball better. That's my number one job. Especially the way our defense was playing early -- getting after the quarterback, doing a good job, keeping everything in front of them -- they got all the momentum off of the turnovers and scored a lot of points off turnovers. So that's all on me."

Keenum's next chance to prove himself will come next week on the road against hot-shot rookie QB Daniel Jones and the Giants. The headlines will practically write themselves in hopes of a showdown between Jones, the 2019 sixth overall pick, and Haskins, the 15th pick, but will Keenum see any of that? Not a chance.

"Keep doing what we do. I mean, I don't read any articles or any social media or anything like that. Nobody's opinion matters except what's in that locker room," Keenum said on what has to be done to stay focused.

A number of teams have already made QB changes around the NFL, but Keenum is determined to keep his spot. If he has another game like the one on Monday Night Football though, the case to replace him might have to be made.