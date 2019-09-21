Jalen Ramsey trade not imminent for Jaguars

Fans awaiting word on a Jalen Ramsey trade will have to wait a little longer.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided an update Saturday on where the Jacksonville Jaguars' front office stands when it comes to dealing their star cornerback. At this time, the big news is there's no news.

After a week of speculation, the #Jaguars currently have no deal in the works to trade star CB Jalen Ramsey, and one source said the longer this goes on, the more likely it is he stays. Meanwhile, Ramseyâs trade request still stands. The wait for clarity continues. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2019

The Jaguars are coming off a Week 3 victory, their first of the season, over the Titans Thursday night, a game many speculated would be Ramsey's last with the team.

Earlier in the week, Ramsey stunned the organization and excited GMs around the league when the two-time Pro Bowler requested a trade after growing frustrated with the coaching staff. Following the Jags' TNF win, Ramsey was quiet on the matter, telling reporters, "I've said what I've had to say about that for now."

Barring a change in circumstances, Ramsey still occupies a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster and will head into battle against the Broncos in Week 4. It's worth noting, though, there are still eight days to go until that clash takes place.