Jaguars star CB Jalen Ramsey requests trade

Jalen Ramsey wants out of Jacksonville.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jaguars All-Pro cornerback has requested a trade after increasingly becoming more frustrated with the organization.

Sources: #Jaguars Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade from the team. This stems from his frustration with how heâs being used and from a confrontation with coach Doug Marrone on Sunday. This has been steadily building. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

