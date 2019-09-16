Jaguars star CB Jalen Ramsey requests trade

Jalen Ramsey wants out of Jacksonville.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jaguars All-Pro cornerback has requested a trade after increasingly becoming more frustrated with the organization.
Sources: #Jaguars Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade from the team. This stems from his frustration with how heâs being used and from a confrontation with coach Doug Marrone on Sunday. This has been steadily building.â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019
Around the NFL will have more on this story shortly.