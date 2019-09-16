Jaguars star CB Jalen Ramsey requests trade

  By Jelani Scott NFL.com
Jalen Ramsey wants out of Jacksonville.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jaguars All-Pro cornerback has requested a trade after increasingly becoming more frustrated with the organization.

Around the NFL will have more on this story shortly.

