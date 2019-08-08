Jalen Ramsey has interest in Raiders, Titans if FA

Jalen Ramsey wants a new (big) contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They've told him that's not happening this year. While that dispute likely won't come to a head until next year, the All-Pro cornerback admits he's more than entertained the idea of where he would like to play next if he doesn't remain in Duval County.

Despite two years remaining on his current contract, he's already determined two other favorites to give him his next one.

While appearing on an episode of the Bussin' With the Boys podcast -- parental advisory warning -- that was taped some time this summer but published this week, Ramsey said he'd like to play for the Tennessee Titans or Oakland Raiders. Well, the Las Vegas Raiders, to be exact.

The Nashville native was apparently in his hometown when doing the show, which is hosted by Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and linebacker Will Compton, who spent the 2018 season in Tennessee but is currently a free agent.

Ramsey noted he grew up rooting for the Titans and Dallas Cowboys. But when asked where his ideal playing spot would be, his answer slightly changed.

"It would probably be either here or Vegas," Ramsey said. "I like Vegas. ... It's got no state income tax. Here don't either."

Ramsey was then reminded that Florida doesn't as well, to which Ramsey responded: "But we're thinking about, we were making moves. And Vegas, you got everything there."

Except a football team, for now. That will change either next year or by 2021 at the latest. The latter also happens to be when Ramsey could theoretically become a free agent. The Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option, which means his base salary of $3.6 million in 2019 will increase to $13.7 million next year. But a lot can happen between now and then, especially with Ramsey making it clear he wants to cash in.

The fourth-year cornerback reported to training camp last month in a mock Brinks truck with money bags in tow. In June, he made it clear he wouldn't accept a hometown discount during an Instagram Live chat with teammate Leonard Fournette.

Ramsey hasn't been shy about communicating what he wants. The longer he goes without getting it from the Jaguars, he might become just as vocal about where else exactly he'd like to get it.