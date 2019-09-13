Hopkins: Jalen Ramsey is 'my favorite corner' to face

Most back-and-forth exchanges between WRs and CBs in the media are contentious. Ahead of the matchup between Pro Bowlers DeAndre Hopkins and Jalen Ramsey, however, there resides respect.

Ahead of Sunday's division tilt between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, Hopkins sent praise Ramsey's way.

"He's my favorite corner to play against. He's the only corner in the NFL that actually follows me everywhere I go. So, you've got to respect that," Hopkins told Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston. "No matter where I line up he's right there in front of me. A lot of guys claim they're No. 1 DBs, but not a lot of guys do that."

Hopkins might respect Ramsey's ability, but the Texans receiver also torched the DB in the team's final meeting last year. Nuk went off for 12 catches and 147 yards the last time the teams squared off.

Per Pro Football Focus, over the last two years with Ramsey in coverage, Hopkins has generated 18 catches on 32 targets, earning 8.6 yards per target, with 2 TD, 0 INTs and a 105.6 passer rating when targeted. Hopkins has six explosive plays versus Ramsey in coverage since 2017 as well.

Despite getting the best of Ramsey recently, Hopkins enters Sunday's divisional tilt respecting his opponent.

"His athletic ability. He's not the average corner," Hopkins responded when asked by Berman what he respects about Ramsey. "He's long. He's physical. He's fast. He's everything I think you want from a football player."

Consider this anti-bulletin board material as we head toward a Week 2 clash of AFC South rivals both in dire need of a victory.