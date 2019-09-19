Jalen Ramsey mum on trade request after Jaguars' win

If this is the end for Jalen Ramsey in Jacksonville, the cornerback went out with a whisper.

Amid rumblings of a potential trade away from the Jaguars, Ramsey enjoyed a long but overall quiet evening in Jacksonville's 20-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. The corner recorded nine tackles, forced a fumble and gave up one long gain to Tajae Sharpe. Ramsey was on the field for all 71 of Jacksonville's defensive snaps, putting to bed any thought that Jacksonville would shelve him to keep him healthy ahead of a potential swap.

After the victory, Ramsey had nothing more to say about his trade request, choosing only to speak to reporters about the Jags' dominant night on defense.

"I don't want to answer any questions about a trade or anything like that either," Ramsey said. "I've said what I've had to say about that for now."

Following a verbal altercation with Jags coach Doug Marrone during their Week 2 loss to Houston, Ramsey asked his agent to request a trade from the team. Along with his issues with the front office, Ramsey was reportedly frustrated that he was asked to play more zone than man coverage.

Ramsey explained his trade request earlier Thursday on Uninterrupted's 17 Weeks podcast.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out," Ramsey said. "I told him, I said, "It's time. My time is up here in Jacksonville. I said I want to ask for a trade.

"I was truly at peace like I wasn't in a mindset of making a decision while I was angry. I was completely calm. I still stand by that decision, asking for trade."

Jacksonville is open to trading Ramsey but only for the right price, i.e. a first-round pick and then some. Ramsey's top suitors, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, are the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles, and it is believed Ramsey could land there as early as Friday.

But for now, Ramsey is a Jaguar and on Thursday night, he was relishing Jacksonville's victory, its first of the season. Ramsey was a part of a defense that recorded more sacks (9) than points allowed (7), one that reminded viewers of Jaguars units of years past.

With his future very much up in the air, Ramsey was happy, as Thursday turned to Friday, to live in the present.

"This defense has always been elite, the guys on this team are talented, and we put in work on the field," Ramsey told reporters. "We see the defense worked hard today and got nine sacks in tonight's game, so I say we stepped up to the plate when we needed too.

"I was excited out there with them and be able to get a good win."