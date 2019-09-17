NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cowboys hit top five; Saints sink

What a week of change in the NFL.

Drew Brees is out for weeks. Ben Roethlisberger is out for the year. And Eli Manning might be out of a starting job. Yes, the inexorable march of time is playing its tricks on us mortals once more. Well, everyone except Tom Brady. Seriously, what's with that guy?

As you might expect, serious injuries at the game's most important position wreaked havoc on the league and our Power Rankings. Let's dig into the madness. As always, please reach me at @danhanzus if you are internet mad.

For the second consecutive week, we saw how having Russell Wilson on your side in a close game can make all the difference. Wilson's numbers against the Steelers were excellent (29 for 35, 300 yards, 3 TDs), but I was most impressed by how Wilson closed Pittsburgh out after the Steelers scored a touchdown to pull within two. After taking over at his own 25 with 5:34 to play, Wilson converted a pair of first downs on passes to tight end Will Dissly and receiver Tyler Lockett, then scrambled 10 yards for a third first down, scrambled again for 9 yards (a play wiped out by penalty), then scrambled once more on third-and-16, picking up 15 yards to set up Chris Carson for the game-clinching fourth-and-1 conversion. Art. Speaking of Dissly, the 2018 fourth-round pick was targeted five times and finished with five catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Another hit for general manager John Schneider.

What a strange, strange game. The Packers ripped off touchdown drives of 75, 63 and 33 yards to start the day against the Vikings ... then were shut out the rest of the way, gaining just 164 more yards in an eventual 21-16 win. Had the Vikings not repeatedly shot themselves in the foot (and been on the wrong end of three questionable OPI calls), Green Bay probably loses this game. So, yes, we saw progress in the Aaron Rodgers-Matt LaFleur marriage in Week 2 -- but not nearly as much as one would expect, given how the game started. For the second straight week, it was Mike Pettine's defense that took the Packers home. Kevin King's fourth-quarter interception in the end zone preserved Green Bay's lead with five minutes to play, and after another Packers three-and-out, the D got one last stop to finish off Minnesota.

What a frustrating Sunday for the Vikings, who fell in a 21-0 hole, then took control of the game, but could not figure out a way to get over the hump against the Packers. Much of the failure falls at the feet of Kirk Cousins, the pricey quarterback who was brought in to be a steadying presence in tense divisional showdowns like this. At Lambeau Field, Cousins buckled. His worst moment came with 5:17 to play in the fourth quarter, when he was intercepted on a first-and-goal lob into double coverage. It was a terrible decision, and Minnesota never threatened again. It should be noted that the Vikings were on the wrong end of three questionable offensive pass interference calls, including a penalty buzzed down from upstairs that negated a Stefon Diggs TD. Mike Zimmer won't sleep 'til Thursday.

A terrible loss for the Chargers. Two touchdowns called back by penalty, a goal-line fumble by Austin Ekeler and Ty Long misses field-goal tries from 41 and 39 in an eventual 13-10 loss to the Lions. Philip Rivers' pained expression on the sideline after the second Long miss said it all. Sand is running through the hour glass for the 37-year-old quarterback -- he doesn't have time for these special teams-related shenanigans anymore. Still, Rivers could have been better in this one. He took a bad delay-of-game penalty on the Chargers' last drive, then forced a ball into double coverage on fourth-and-10 that was intercepted in the end zone, with Los Angeles down just three. It was an overly difficult throw, but perhaps Rivers wasn't going to put the game back in Long's hands. The Chargers have to regroup after losing a game you probably win nine out of 10 times. Those sting the most.

For the second straight week, the Bills came to the Meadowlands and throttled the home offense. My favorite stat from the 28-14 win over the Giants comes from ESPN.com's Marcel Louis-Jacques, who noted that only three of the Giants' 12 drives spanned more than six plays. That's called having your way with an opponent. The Bills took control of the game with three consecutive touchdown drives spanning the first and second quarters. Unlike his sloppy start and strong close against the Jets in the opener, Josh Allen delivered a strong, consistent performance, picking on the Giants' weak secondary for his second straight game of more than 250 yards passing. Allen spread the ball around to eight different receivers and avoided making the mental errors that have held him back in the past. Get excited, Bills fans. This season could be fun.

Getting the injury-ravaged Jets was a perfect antidote for the Browns after their Week 1 stumble. The highlight of the 23-3 win was a slant pass from Baker Mayfield to Odell Beckham Jr., who took it 89 yards to the house. It was the longest play of Beckham's career and it came in the building where he became a star with the Giants. The TD also served as a statistical lifesaver for Mayfield, who was not sharp against a talent-deficient Jets secondary. On the other side of the ball, Myles Garrett is up to five sacks in 2019 after recording three on Monday. The former No. 1 overall pick is an early favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. The Browns have effectively rebooted their season at 1-1 and will compete in a division where Ben Roethlisberger is no longer a factor. Still plenty of reason for optimism in Believeland.

Sunday started as an opportunity for some sweet revenge on the Rams after January's infamous NFC Championship Game officiating fiasco. Instead, the Saints find themselves in crisis after Drew Brees suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery and at least six weeks of recovery time. Sean Payton now turns to Teddy Bridgewater to keep the Saints afloat. The trepidation here for New Orleans stems from the fact that Bridgewater did not look overly sharp against the Rams and failed to inspire confidence in his lone Saints start, a Week 17 loss last December. He'll need to be better, but you get the feeling with Sean Payton and the skill players around him, the former first-round pick will make enough plays to keep the team afloat until Brees returns. If not, we might just see intriguing utility man Taysom Hill get his shot. Speaking of Bridgewater, you think he's happy he turned down the Dolphins starting job to stay on as the backup with the Saints?

Turns out the Colts still own the Titans, even with Andrew Luck enjoying early retirement. Jacoby Brissett connected with T.Y. Hilton for the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Indy defense smothered a Marcus Mariota-led offense that had so much success moving the ball up and down the field a week earlier against the Browns. Despite the win, much of the postgame focus was on kicker Adam Vinatieri, who missed two more extra points on Sunday and is up to seven misses in his last three games (including last year's playoff clunker against the Chiefs). Reports out of Indianapolis had Vinatieri leaning toward retirement after the game, but it appears Frank Reich and the Colts talked him out of it, as Reich announced on Monday that Vinatieri will kick against the Falcons in Week 3. If he struggles again, you don't imagine the Colts will fight quite as hard to change the future Hall of Famer's mind.

After sucking in their fan base with an explosive second-half effort against the Browns in Week 1, the Titans reverted back to their old ways in a home-opener loss to the Colts. The culprit was again an ineffectual offense unable to make a big play when it mattered. Marcus Mariota struggled throughout, finishing with just 154 air yards in the face of consistent Colts pressure. Mariota had a chance to salvage his day in Tennessee's final possession, but could not put together a drive to put his team in field-goal range. That Mariota's lone touchdown came on a tackle-eligible pass to offensive lineman David Quessenberry tells you everything you need to know about the lack of explosiveness on display. Time to send out a missing-persons report on buzzed-about free-agent acquisition Adam Humphries. He has three catches for four yards through two games. Not a typo.

There's nothing like a dramatic comeback win at home to wash out the bad taste of last week's disappointing draw with the Cardinals. Kenny Golladay was the hero, pulling in the Matthew Stafford 31-yard touchdown pass with 7:21 to play to put the Lions ahead for good in the fourth quarter. Golladay -- who finished with eight catches for 117 yards and the TD -- looks like he'll build off the 1,000-yard season of a year ago that seemed to announce the Lions had found their playmaking successor to Calvin Johnson at wide receiver. Golladay's big frame and explosive athleticism pop off the screen, and it's clear by Stafford's throws that he has a lot of faith in his 25-year-old teammate. Lastly, let's give some props to cornerback Darius Slay, who got humbled by Keenan Allen for the better part of four quarters, then saved the day with an end-zone interception of Philip Rivers in the final minutes.

It was a thing of beauty. On fourth-and-3 and staring down the very real possibility of 0-2, Matt Ryan checked into a screen pass to Julio Jones and moments later the Falcons were ahead of the Eagles for good. Ryan was at his field-general best, Jones showed the playmaking ability that will put him in Canton one day, and Jake Matthews delivered the pancake block to spring Jones that left tackles dream about. It was the best play of an otherwise sloppy night for Ryan, who missed open receivers and threw three interceptions. His final pass wiped away all sins. We'd be remiss not to bring attention to cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who saved the game in the final minute with a textbook tackle of All-Pro tight end Zach Ertz on fourth down. If Ertz gets an extra half yard, the Eagles have first-and-goal. Instead, Oliver sent the Falcons' offense back on the field in victory formation.

Welcome to the Todd Bowles Redemption Season. The Bucs' defensive coordinator saw his reputation take a hit during four forgettable seasons as head coach of the Jets, but Thursday was a reminder of why Bowles got that gig in the first place. The man can flat coach ball on D, and his unit stifled Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey in a huge prime-time win over the Panthers. The victory snapped the Bucs' seven-game losing streak away from home and sent the rival Panthers to a dark place at 0-2. Tampa Bay's defense has been excellent through two games, allowing just one touchdown in Week 1 against the 49ers and four piddly field goals to Carolina. Shaquil Barrett piled up three sacks, and Vernon Hargreaves saved the day in the final minute with his tackle of McCaffrey at the 2-yard line. This isn't the Bucs team we all envisioned when Bruce Arians came aboard as head coach, but it'll play.

Cam Newton doesn't seem right. That should be evident after watching Newton's performance against the Bucs in a dispiriting Thursday night loss. Newton repeatedly missed gimme completions with inaccurate throws and -- for the second straight week -- stayed glued to the pocket instead of using his athleticism to extend plays and improvise big gains with his feet. Most disconcertingly, his arm strength was suspect. This was most notable on a key fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, when Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett came free on a blitz. Newton saw Barrett, quickly loaded up and fired toward Curtis Samuel, who had gained separation behind the secondary. Newton's pass fell woefully short and far off the target. That was six points during Cam's MVP season in 2015. You wonder if the Panthers are worried that guy is gone for good.

In what might have been the final game in NFL history to be played on a baseball dirt infield, the Raiders' defense held reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes hitless in three of his four at-bats. The problem was that one at-bat -- or quarter -- featured a moon shot of Ruthian proportions. Mahomes threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the second quarter ( just the second quarter), the only scoring the Raiders allowed in a 28-10 loss. Oakland actually jumped out to a 10-0 lead and forced the mighty Chiefs offense to punt on back-to-back drives to start as the Black Hole roared. Then Mahomes shut everyone up. No shame in that for the Raiders, who still should feel pretty good about themselves through two weeks. The next six weeks will be about survival, with five straight games away from Oakland, including a London trip to face the Bears (followed by a bye week) and road matchups against the Vikings, Colts, Packers and Texans.

Things have gotten ugly in a hurry for the Jaguars, now 0-2 and playing under the massive cloud of Jalen Ramsey's trade request. Don't consider it a coincidence that the trade-request reports surfaced a day after Ramsey and Jags coach Doug Marrone had a verbal altercation on the sideline during the team's loss to the Texans. They say winning cures everything, and that makes you wonder if things would be different this week had Leonard Fournette been able to crash into the end zone on Jacksonville's two-point conversion attempt in the final minute. Marrone gambled big and lost, and now he's dealing with wars on multiple fronts: Last place in the standings, starting quarterback on injured reserve, star cornerback looking for escape hatch. You wonder what Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin is thinking right now. We might find out.

A week ago, the Bengals looked like a fun, frisky team who could sneak up on teams in 2019. On Sunday, they looked like one of the worst teams in football. The real Bengals are probably somewhere in the middle. Against the 49ers, the Bengals allowed 572 total yards, one of the worst defensive performances in franchise history. San Francisco went 5 for 9 on third down and averaged 6.2 yards per carry en route to a 259-yard day on the ground. The Bengals' defensive performance was doubly disappointing when you remember how stout the unit was against the Seahawks in Week 1, holding a Russell Wilson-led offense to just 232 yards in a one-point loss. Now it's back to the drawing board for first-year coach Zac Taylor, who's 0-2 with a road trip to meet the surprising 2-0 Bills next.

Two weeks in, and it's safe to say Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray won't be barnstorming across America with an unstoppable, paradigm-shifting offensive attack. There's no shame in that, of course. That was always presented as an unlikely, best-case scenario for Cardinals faithful. But you want to see more consistency from the unit, and a lot better execution in the red zone. Murray took the Cardinals deep into Ravens territory three times in the first three quarters on Sunday, but Arizona had to settle on field goals of 22, 21 and 21 yards. In a game decided by six points, that hurts. Kingsbury seemed reluctant to trust his running game when the Cards got close to the end zone, instead preferring to run fades to Larry Fitzgerald. In fact, Arizona ran the ball just twice in 10 red zone plays during those stalled field goal drives. Mix it up, boss.

Defense was supposed to be the side of the football that carried the Redskins this season. Not so far. The defense looked overmatched against a great Cowboys offense, unable to sniff Dak Prescott (two hits, one sack) and surrendering over 200 yards on the ground to Ezekiel Elliott and company. That's back-to-back weeks of 30-plus points for Redskins opponents, both division rivals. The trenches have been an issue in general for the Redskins during their 0-2 start. The ground game has averaged just 2.5 yards per carry on 30 rushes against the Eagles and Cowboys. On Sunday, it was Adrian Peterson's turn to repeatedly run into a wall of defenders. Jay Gruden was an obvious hot-seat candidate entering the season -- you have to wonder if defensive coordinator Greg Manusky is the first to go if Washington's defense tosses off another stinker next week in prime time against the Bears.

It's going to be one of those seasons for the Jets. The Week 1 loss to the Bills was brutal. The Sam Darnold mono diagnosis was hard to believe. A lopsided loss to the Browns on Monday night was more expected. Trevor Siemian's time as the QB1 lasted less than two quarters before he suffered a nasty ankle injury, and backup Luke Falk -- who started the day on the practice squad -- did a respectable job to keep things from devolving into a total farce. With Darnold out indefinitely and an upcoming schedule that includes the Patriots, Eagles, Cowboys and Patriots again, the Jets have a better chance of getting the first overall pick than making the playoffs. That wasn't supposed to be the road map under first-year coach Adam Gase, but things rarely stay on course for the Jets.

The time is almost here. On Monday, after another lifeless showing by the Giants on both sides of the ball in a loss to the Bills, coach Pat Shurmur told reporters he was not ready to name a starting quarterback for Big Blue's Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers. Though we should never be surprised by the patience and loyalty this team has for Eli Manning, this certainly seems like an acceptable time to move to first-round pick Daniel Jones. Remember, Jones balled out during the preseason, a series of performances that planted a seed. Shurmur, meanwhile, knows there is no guarantee he gets a third year on the job if he sticks with Manning and the team bumbles to 4-12. Shurmur needs to show management that this team is going in the right direction. Having Jones on the field making plays and learning on the job is the only way to do it.

Somehow, it got worse in Week 2. The Dolphins are now sitting on a minus-92 point differential after a 43-0 drubbing by the Patriots. That their blowout losses to the Ravens and Pats were played at home only adds to the indignity and the realization that we might be looking at one of the worst teams in the 100-year history of the NFL. On Monday, head coach Brian Flores (bless his heart) said Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain his starting quarterback for a Week 3 road matchup against the Cowboys. Yes, that's right. After back-to-back home slaughters, the Dolphins will travel to Dallas to face one of the most complete teams in the league, and with one more talented player taken out of the equation by Miami's decision to ship cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers Monday night. That's two former first-rounders (Fitzpatrick and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, traded to Houston in August) sent out of the building in the past few weeks. If you're still here, that means you've either read the entire Power Rankings -- thank you -- or you're a Dolphins fan who clicked in to read about your favorite team. If you're in the latter group, just know you deserve better.

