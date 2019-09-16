Injuries: Michael Gallup (knee) to miss 2 to 4 weeks

The New England Patriots blew the Miami Dolphins out of the water Sunday but are now holding their collective breath that they didn't lose a valuable member of the offensive line for a significant amount of time.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn suffered a toe injury Sunday and is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The severity of the injury is not yet clear, but if it ends up as turf toe, the issue could linger, Rapoport added.

Wynn left Sunday's 43-0 shellacking after just 11 snaps and did not return.

The second-year left tackle looked stellar on Tom Brady's blindside in Week 1, and solid throughout the preseason. Wynn is coming off an Achilles' injury that wiped out his entire rookie season.

With right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) already banged up, Wynn's absence would be another blow to the Patriots' blocking unit if he has to miss significant time.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

1. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is having arthroscopic surgery to trim his meniscus, Rapoport reports. Gallup will be out 2 to 4 weeks.

2. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan suffered an apparent broken foot in Sunday night's loss to the Falcons, Rapoport reports. Jernigan is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, per Rapoport.

Running back Corey Clement (shoulder) had an MRI today and is likely out a week or two, Rapoport reported.

Receviers Alshon Jeffrey (calf), DeSean Jackson (groin) and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) all suffered injuries last night. Doug Pederson told reporters he does not have an update on their statuses or the severity of the injuries.

3. Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy suffered an ankle injury late Sunday and will have an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury, Rapoport reports.

4. Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was initially diagnosed with chest injury but after heading to the hospital as a precaution, it was determined he sustained a lung injury, which caused him to cough up blood, per Rapoport. Higbee might miss time but it is not considered to be significant, Rapoport adds.

5. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will have surgery for a torn ligament in his throwing thumb, Rapoport reported. He'll be out a minimum of six weeks and could be placed on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will undergo surgery on his throwing elbow and miss the remainder of the season, the team announced.

7. The New York Jets promoted quarterback Luke Falk from the practice squad. He'll serve as Trevor Siemian's backup Monday night against the Browns. The second-year QB spent the 2018 season with the Dolphins but did not appear in a game.

8. Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson and his wrist checked out fine today, per Rapoport. He injured it on Sunday, but did return to the game.

9. Green Bay Packers coach Matt La Fleur told reporters Matt safety Raven Greene (ankle) wwill miss Week 3 against the Broncos.

10. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir is not expected to miss much time, if any, following tests and scans on his injured knee, per Rapoport. He suffered a bone bruise in Indy's Week 2 win over the Titans.