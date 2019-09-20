Patriots release WR Antonio Brown amid allegations

The Antonio Brown era in New England lasted less than two weeks and just one game.
The Patriots released the wide receiver on Friday amid allegations of sexual assault.
"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown," the team said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."
Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots #GoWinItâ AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019
