NFL investigating alleged Antonio Brown text messages

The NFL is investigating 'intimidating' text messages allegedly sent by Antonio Brown.

A female artist, who was hired to paint a mural in Brown's Pittsburgh home in 2017, came forward to Sports Illustrated earlier this week with allegations regarding the wide receiver making past unwanted advances toward her.

In text messages presented to S.I., Brown questioned the allegations of the second accuser and encouraged those in the group text chain to investigate her.

The accuser's attorney, Lisa J. Banks sent a letter to the league asking for Brown to stop sending similar messages to her client and to step in, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday's edition of NFL Now.

"Our client ... is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her," the lawyer wrote. "While she certainly qualifies as a 'starving artist,' she has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages."

A league spokesperson had no comment yet regarding the allegations but confirmed the NFL is looking into the matter, according Rapoport

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined to comment further on the situation during his news conference Friday morning.

"I know there are questions about Antonio [Brown]," Belichick said. "We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we're looking into. But I'm not going to have any comment on the off the field situations or questions on that."

Brown's other accuser, Britney Taylor, met with league investigators Monday as the NFL ramps up its investigation into the allegations against Brown. Rapoport reported Wednesday that it currently appears Brown will remain eligible to play this Sunday.