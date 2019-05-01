Prospect Info
College
UCLA
Hometown
Class
Manhattan Beach, CA
Junior
Height
Weight
Arms
6' 4"
226 lbs
31 3/4”
Hands
9 7/8”
Prospect Grade
6.19
Should Become Instant Starter
How We Grade
2018 Draft Results
Drafted by
Arizona
Cardinals
Round 1 ‧ Pick 10
40 Yard Dash
4.92u
Seconds
Bench Press
--
Reps
Vertical Jump
31.0
INCHES
Broad Jump
111.0
INCHES
3 Cone Drill
7.09
Seconds
20 Yd Shuttle
4.28
Seconds
60 Yd Shuttle
--
Seconds
One of the top recruits of the 2015 class, Rosen decided to stay close to home to play his ball in Westwood. He was a first-team USA Today All-American as a high school senior, throwing for 3,186 yards and 29 touchdowns while his St. John Bosco squad won the California State Championship. UCLA coaches saw enough of his talent in the spring of 2015 (he graduated from high school one semester early) that they made him the first Bruin freshman opening-weekend starter ever. He won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and several Freshman All-American honors after setting several school records and completing 60 percent (292-487) of his passes for 3,668 yards and 23 touchdowns (11 interceptions). Despite being only a freshman, he was in command of the offense and used his NFL size and arm to sling the ball all over the field. Rosen's sophomore season had its peaks (400 passing yards against Arizona State) and valleys (three interceptions vs. Texas A&M), and eventually ended with a season-ending injury to his throwing shoulder after six starts (59.3 completion percentage, 1,915 yards, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions). The surgery to his shoulder was not considered major, so he was throwing effectively in spring 2017 practices. Rosen had the performance of the year in the season's opening weekend, leading the Bruins in an amazing 45-44 comeback win with 491 passing yards and four touchdowns. He struggled over a four-game stretch at the start of the Pac-12 season, throwing eight of his 10 interceptions on the year. He did earn second-team All-Pac-12 notice, however, by completing 62.6 percent of his passes (283-452), throwing 26 touchdowns, and ranking second in the country with 341.5 passing yards a game (3,756 total). Rosen also suffered two concussions during the year, missing one regular season contest and their bowl game against Kansas State.
By Lance Zierlein
NFL Analyst
Draft Projection
Round 1
NFL Comparison
Trent Green
OverviewJosh Rosen's footwork and mechanics make him as pretty a quarterback as you will find in this year's draft. The biggest concern with Rosen is that his on-field success requires many elements to stay on schedule. He lacks plus arm strength, so identifying coverage (pre- and post-snap) and throwing with anticipation takes on added importance. Rosen has the pocket poise, accuracy and intelligence to become a good NFL starter, but he needs to be willing to take what defenses give him more frequently. Rosen will need to quell concerns surrounding leadership and coachability early on in order to establish a strong first impression and get his career off on the right foot.
Strengths
- Tennis prodigy with impeccable footwork and delivery balance
- Plays with excellent coordination between eyes and feet
- Gets head around quickly on play-fakes
- Has experience under center
- Anchors in pocket and doesn't creep around needlessly
- Trusts his protection and doesn't take eyes of targets when pressure mounts from the edge
- Climbs pocket when appropriate
- Willing to stand and deliver in face of pressure
- Completed 63 percent of his passes when blitzed in 2017
- Accuracy totals negatively impacted by 31 receiver drops this year
- Holds his water in pocket
- Mechanics are terrific
- Rarely over-strides and throws with consistently bent front knee
- Throwing motion and follow-through are effortless
- Extremely confident and intelligent
- Throws receivers open
- Might be best back shoulder thrower in the game
- Shows ability to speed up operation time for move to next level
- Very good usage of shoulder fakes and hitches to move defenders or buy additional time for receivers to uncover
- Touch passer who can throw feathers when needed
Weaknesses
- Durability is a concern
- Carries slight build and has had injury issues dating back to high school
- Carries ball low in pocket with slight upward pre-throw hitch
- Too casual in pocket set-up
- Decision making and post-snap reads are inconsistent
- Refuses easy throws at times
- Arm talent and strength are below average
- May need to make greater effort to drive field and seam throws
- Poor career deep ball completion rate
- Excess air under ball allows challenges
- Lacks gun to challenge safeties with rip throws over the top
- Needs better anticipation
- Poor mobility
- Struggles to elude early pressure
- Completed just 42.4 percent of his throws when forced to move
- Too much hero ball
- Extends plays and takes unnecessary chances rather than throwing it away
- Scouts question his passion for football and whether he will be a willing student
Sources Tell Us
"He wasn't the guy everyone rallied around in college and you don't have to dig around for too long to find people who said he was hard to coach. He's definitely talented. Nobody questions that. But he's going to have to get grown men to buy into him as their leader. That is not a given." -- NFL Executive
GRADE
9.00-10
Once-in-lifetime player
8.00-8.99
Perennial All-Pro
7.50-7.99
Future All-Pro
7.00-7.49
Pro Bowl-caliber player
6.50-6.99
Chance to become Pro Bowl-caliber player
6.00-6.49
Should become instant starter
5.50-5.99
Chance to become NFL starter
5.20-5.49
NFL backup or special teams potential
5.01-5.19
Better-than-average chance to make NFL roster
5.00
50-50 Chance to make NFL roster
4.75-4.99
Should be in an NFL training camp
4.50-4.74
Chance to be in an NFL training camp
NO GRADE
Likely needs time in developmental league