Brees believes he 'can beat' six-week rehab of thumb

The expected timetable for Drew Brees' return is set around six weeks. The New Orleans Saints quarterback is betting he can be back before that estimate.

"As far as the timetable for getting back though, they say 6 to 8 weeks. I think I can beat that, but I'm just gonna take it one week at a time and see how things go," Brees said during an interview with WWL Radio Wednesday.

Brees noted that he elected to have an internal brace inserted during surgery, which the QB said he hoped would expedite his recovery timetable.

"It's something that immediately gives it strength and stability, [which] allows you to start rehabbing right away. You don't have to be immobilized or be in a cast," Brees explained, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.

The Saints QB added that he spoke with players in other sports like Mike Trout and Chris Paul to try and figure out the best way to attack rehab.

"I guess nobody has ever had this type of repair on their throwing hand for an NFL quarterback. It's a common skiing injury when they put their hand down," Brees said. "So it's happened to various guys for various reasons -- and trust me, I've talked to every one of 'em to just get a feel for what the surgery is like, the rehab process and just getting back to what I need to do."

The Saints won their first full game sans Brees Sunday in Seattle as the veteran signal-caller watched from afar following surgery in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old quarterback will be back on the sideline as the Saints take on the undefeated Dallas Cowboys.

"It was weird watching on TV. It was really weird. I didn't really like it," Brees said. "Listen, I'm still one of the leaders of this team and a captain. I'm gonna do whatever I can to help."

The Saints hope Brees can help buoy Teddy Bridgewater over the next several weeks until his return. If New Orleans can be .500 or better without their Hall of Fame QB, the NFC South could still be theirs for the taking. If Brees can beat the six-week timeframe, that goal could be easier.