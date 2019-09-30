Broncos' Bradley Chubb out for the year with torn ACL

An already bad season is turning ugly in Denver.

Pass-rusher Bradley Chubb tore his ACL and is out for the season, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

"He's got a partial tear of the ACL and will be out for the season," coach Vic Fangio later confirmed to reporters.

It's a brutal blow for the Broncos who started the season with four straight close losses.

Chubb had his best game of the season Sunday in the 26-24 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The young pass-rusher gobbled up 7 tackles, 1.0 sack, 3 QB hits, and 1 tackle for loss. It was his first game with a sack this season.

Chubb exited the game briefly but returned to the tilt. Monday brought the devastating news that the season is over for the 23-year-old.

"He was surprised as anyone this morning when he felt the way he did," Fangio said.

Coming off a 12-sack rookie campaign, the Broncos expected a major leap from their edge rusher, who would see beneficial blocking situations opposite Von Miller in new coach Vic Fangio's system.

Alas, Chubb, like the rest of the Broncos front, got off to a slow start this season. Now the Broncos will face a brutal schedule without one of the difference-makers on defense.

Things are going from bad to worse for John Elway's club.