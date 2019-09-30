Mitchell Trubisky doubtful to face Raiders in London

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is undergoing tests on his left, non-throwing shoulder Monday to find out how much time he might miss.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that it's doubtful Trubisky will play this week in London against the Oakland Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.

The team will learn today if he might be able to return after the Bears' Week 6 bye, and what his timetable for recovery could be.

Trubisky left Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings during the first drive of the game after landing awkwardly on his left arm amid a scramble. After going to the locker room, the starter was quickly ruled out. He returned to the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

In Trubisky's absence, the Bears will turn to 11-year pro Chase Daniel, who led the offense to an opening-drive touchdown Sunday and managed the game as Chicago moved to 3-1 on the season.