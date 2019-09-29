Josh Allen evaluated for head injury as Bills fall to Pats

A brutal helmet-to-helmet hit delivered by Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones knocked Bills quarterback Josh Allen out for most of the final quarter of Buffalo's 16-10 loss to New England.

In the fourth quarter with the Bills trailing by six points and driving, Allen scrambled and was downed by Jones.

After some assistance on the field, Allen walked off under his own power to the injury tent and shortly thereafter ran off the field to the locker room.

Matt Barkley took over at quarterback for the Bills. The drive ended with the Bills going for it on fourth and goal and Barkley throwing an incompletion in the end zone.