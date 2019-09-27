Roundup: WR Davante Adams' toe injury not serious

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White (knee) has been ruled out for his team's game Sunday against the Rams.

It will be the second straight game missed by the rookie first-round selection.

Fellow rookie Jamel Dean (ankle) will also be missing against the Rams as the rookie cornerback is likewise missing his second consecutive week of action.

Here are other news items we're following on Friday:

1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams sustained an injury on Thursday night and said he believed it was turf toe. On Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, after Adams underwent an MRI, the receiver's toe injury is not believed to be serious. If Adams misses time, it will not be much. Green Bay's next game isn't for another nine days.

Running back Jamaal Williams left Thursday's game with possible head and neck injuries when he was carted off. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that he was home after spending the night in the hospital.

2. The Atlanta Falcons will have running back Ito Smith (concussion) and punter Matt Bosher (groin) will be playing on Sunday, coach Dan Quinn announced on Friday. However, running back Kenjon Barner (concussion/knee) is out, Quinn said. The coach added that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's toe injury isn't something that should limit him.

3. New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer has cleared concussion protocol, the team announced. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) are out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

4. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was evaluated on Monday night and diagnosed with a neck injury and concussion, the team announced Friday. Doctors determined he was safe to travel with the team and then undergo more testing.

The Eagles are also bringing back cornerback Orlando Scandrick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. The Eagles signed Scandrick in July, but he was eventually cut.

5. Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) is out for Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Ravens. Cleveland also has myriad players who are questionable: safety Morgan Burnett (quad), receiver Rashad Higgins (knee), offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (foot), safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) and cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring).

6. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (shoulder), pass rusher Bruce Irvin (hamstring), pass rusher Marquis Haynes (elbow) and cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) are questionable to play on Sunday. Quarterback Cam Newton (foot) and guard Trai Turner (ankle) are each out.

7. The Minnesota Vikings will have standout linebacker Anthony Barr (groin) back in action Sunday for an important matchup versus the Bears. Barr missed Week 3. However, guard Josh Kline (concussion) and linebacker Kentrell Brothers (wrist/hamstring) are out, while cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow) is questionable.

8. The Detroit Lions announced the signing of wide receiver Tom Kennedy to the active roster from the practice squad.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip) popped up on the injury report Friday. He is questionable to play against Kansas City.

9. Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (knee) will play on Sunday, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. Offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile (knee) is out.

10. Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) should be good to go on Sunday, according to team owner Jerry Jones, who told 105.3 The Fan, "I feel very good about that. ... As far as anything we're seeing relative to his ability to push off, his ability to do anything, I think we're in good shape."

11. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (personal/back) is listed as questionable for the team's game Sunday against the Broncos. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring) and tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring) have been ruled out.

12. The Indianapolis Colts will be without All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) for the second-straight game, coach Frank Reich announced on Friday. Reich added that safety Malik Hooker (knee) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) are also out.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) was listed as doubtful after missing practice this week. Indy promoted wideout Ashton Dulin from the practice squad on Friday.

13. Chicago Bears wideout Taylor Gabriel (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Vikings. Coach Matt Nagy said that wideout Anthony Miller could get more reps against the Vikings. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hand) also will not play. Kicker Eddy Pineiro (right knee), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee), tight end Trey Burton (groin), and offensive lineman Kyle Long (hip) are questionable.

14. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) and center Chase Roullier (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants. Wideout Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) are questionable. Quarterbacks Case Keenum (foot) and Colt McCoy (fibula) are off the injury report.

15. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), safety Brynden Trawick (elbow), and linebacker Otaro Alaka (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Tight end Mark Andrews (foot) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hip) are questionable.

16. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said there's a change running back Melvin Gordon could play on Sunday due to Justin Jackson (calf) being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Kicker Michael Badgley (groin), tight ends Hunter Henry (knee) and Virgil Green (groin), and wide Mike Williams will not play. Wideout Travis Benjamin (hip) is doubtful. Cornerback Casey Hayward (back) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (ankle) are questionable.

17. Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher (groin), receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder) and running back Damien Williams (knee) have all been ruled out for Sunday against the Lions.

18. Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) is listed as questionable on the official injury report, as are WR Robert Foster (groin), OL Spencer Long (ankle) and WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle).

19. Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee) and offensive lineman Jordan Devey (groin) are both listed as questionable. Receiver Dwayne Harris (ankle) and guard Gabe Jackson (knee) will not play.

20. Free-agent running back Jay Ajayi has informed all 32 NFL teams he is ready for action and recovered from ACL surgery, Rapoport reported, per a source. Ajayi played for the Eagles in 2018, but his season was cut to just 12 games due to the injury. He previously played for the Dolphins, starting in 2015, before he was traded to the Eagles in 2017.

21. The New England Patriots listed seven players as questionable to play against Buffalo: DE Michael Bennett (shoulder), RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Nate Ebner (groin), WR Julian Edelman (chest), LB Dont'a Hightower (shoulder), TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) and T Marshall Newhouse (illness).

22. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) will be a game-time decision on Sunday. Penny was inactive against the Saints the in Week 3.