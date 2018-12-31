Falcons fire OC Steve Sarkisian, two other assistants

The Atlanta Falcons wiped out their entire coordinating crew after a 7-9 season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Falcons fired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, per a source informed of the decision.

Coach Dan Quinn is safe but completely reworking his coordinator represents an overhaul.

The team later confirmed the firings.

"We know we have a group of players here we are excited about and in order for us to consistently play true to our identity in all three phases we thought we needed some changes," Quinn said, via the team's official website.

The Falcons will interview former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell later this week for the same post, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Quinn will assume the role of defensive coordinator. The moves were telegraphed earlier this month as the Falcons' season was obliterated by injuries and inconsistent play.

Sarkisian was under fire from the moment he took over for Kyle Shanahan in 2017 and didn't immediately replicate the latter's success. Despite the consternation about the offense, the Falcons still finished 6th in the NFL in yards per game (389.1) and 10th in scoring (25.9 per game) in 2018.

Sark can't be blamed for the plethora of player fumbles in the red zone, which plagued the Falcons on a weekly basis, or the offensive line woes. His choppy, unbalanced play-calling and head-scratching red-zone calls, however, are questionable traits.

"Sark has shown he's a good coach and play caller," Quinn said. "After evaluating the entire season, I decided it was necessary that we had a new voice and direction for our offensive unit."

Armstrong led the Falcons' special teams for the past 11 seasons. Quinn noted that he believes the unit needed a new voice.

More than anything, Atlanta's disappointing season can be traced to defensive injuries and inadequacies. Quinn hopes taking over the unit in which he specialized can turn around the Falcons' defense in 2019.