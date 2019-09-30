Jets QB Sam Darnold cleared for non-contact drills

Sam Darnold is back at practice.

New York Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday the second-year quarterback has been cleared to participate in non-contact work. He'll begin throwing today as well. While it's progress, it's not the development the Jets were hoping for.

"I know it's not the clear and cut answer that we were hoping for, but the positive thing is it gives a chance to get him out at practice and being able to go through all that stuff -- he just can't have any contact," Gase said.

Darnold has been sidelined since the beginning of Week 2 with mononucleosis. He was cleared to do cardio last week but was awaiting further tests on his spleen to proceed further.

Gase was asked if Darnold's spleen still being swollen is the reason for the QB being limited in practice.

"This is just part of the process, this whole -- Like I'm not an expert on the whole mono thing -- but this sounds like this is routine as far as how they go about this situation," he said. "I'm asking questions and trying to get as much information as I can so I can have a plan going forward for this week."

Fresh off a bye week, the Jets will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. With Darnold's game status unclear at the moment, Gase is prepping for an offense with and without the young QB.

"It's not an ideal situation," he said. "It was the first question I asked. It would be one thing if you're looking at a guy that's played in the league like 12 years or something. We could go a whole week and all of a sudden get the rug pulled out from under us but this is more of a situation of when you got a younger backup and if he was going to play he'd need the reps. It's kind of one of those things where the sooner the better that I have an answer. Right now it is what it is. I just have to keep kind of preparing with a possibility of Sam Darnold and a possibility that Luke Falk might have to go."