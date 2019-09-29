Jalen Ramsey (back) inactive for Jaguars vs. Broncos

Jalen Ramsey will miss the first game of his NFL -- or college -- career.

The Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback is inactive for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

And so caps what was an eventful week for Ramsey and the Jaguars. Ramsey, currently in the middle of a trade request, skipped Monday's practice with a sudden illness, and did not practice Wednesday due to a back issue that the team later clarified was made apparent to the team's medical staff during the fourth quarter of a Week 3 win over the Titans.

The Jaguars then put out a statement from coach Doug Marrone that Ramsey was leaving the team to be with his family for the birth of his second child.

Ramsey returned to join the team for its Saturday flight to Denver, but the troublesome back will sideline him against the Broncos.

On Thursday, Ramsey said he wondered during the final moments of their win over the Titans if he had played his final game for Jacksonville while speaking on UNINTERRUPTED & Sirius XM/17 Weeks Podcast.

For now, it's fair to wonder if that will be the case.