Jalen Ramsey on team plane; status still questionable

Trade requests, back problems, child birth, questionable designations and plane rides.

It's been a week for Jalen Ramsey as his status for Sunday's Jaguars' tilt against the Broncos and his place on the Jacksonville roster seemingly remain in flux.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the latest on Saturday is Ramsey is on the Jaguars team plane and headed to Denver. The stellar cornerback's status for Sunday is still up in the air -- perhaps now literally and figuratively -- due to the back issue which was at least half of his questionable status as it listed him as personal/back in the designation.

Ramsey's tumultuous tale in Duval began on Sept. 16 when news came to the forefront of the two-time Pro Bowler wanting a trade to part ways with the team that drafted him fifth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. However, Ramsey was in action for the Jaguars' Week 3 win over the Titans.

On Wednesday, Ramsey missed practice due to a sore back and then departed for Nashville for the birth of his second child. As the week wore on, Ramsey clarified that his trade request still stood while speaking on UNINTERRUPTED & Sirius XM/17 Weeks Podcast and he was then listed as questionable.

Now he's on a plane bound for Denver and beyond that the great unknown, as Ramsey's days in Jacksonville remain to be determined and his 2019 tale to be continued.