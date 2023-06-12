2023 NFL season: Ranking the franchises most likely to win their first Super Bowl

Bengals, Bills, Chargers

The common thread between these teams is the presence of an established star quarterback in the prime of his career. Joe Burrow has already been to a Super Bowl with the Bengals -- and was close to winning it. Josh Allen has led the Bills to the playoffs the past four seasons, playing eight postseason games along the way. The Chargers' Justin Herbert has only one playoff appearance to his name, but he's recorded more pass yards than Burrow and Allen since 2020.

Burrow might be on the verge of a contract extension this offseason, which actually could shorten his and the Bengals' Super Bowl window, depending on the terms of the deal. Can Cincinnati keep his two hombres, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, around long enough once Burrow begins to chew up a bigger slice of the salary-cap pie than he did on his rookie deal? That's the biggest worry with such an extension.

But this is a young, talented Bengals roster with few glaring, obvious holes as of now. Burrow is an MVP candidate who has gone toe-to-toe against some of the league's best, winning three road playoff games over his past two seasons. The pieces are there for the Bengals to end their title drought in the next few years.

On the flip side, the Bills are one of the oldest NFL rosters currently, surrounding their young standouts with experience on both sides of the ball. With the signing of Leonard Floyd, the Bills now have a whopping 17 players age 30 or older, and Stefon Diggs will turn 30 during the season.