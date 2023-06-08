Vikings to release RB Dalvin Cook after six seasons

Cook remains a dynamic player, coming off his fourth-straight 1,100-plus-yard rushing campaign and fourth consecutive Pro Bowl. A home-run hitter who can churn out yards, Cook finishes his career in Minnesota as the franchise's third all-time rusher, with 5,993 yards in six seasons.

Talent wasn't the reason for the release. Financials were the issue.

Cook inked his five-year, $63 million extension under the previous régime. New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has a decidedly more analytics approach to the job, which includes not investing big-money deals in the running back position. Cook had little impetus to accept a pay cut or cost-lowering extension, ultimately leading to the split.

Cook's release is the latest move in the Vikings' remake, having traded edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to Cleveland last month and recently taken calls on Danielle Hunter. Adofo-Mensah is attempting to perform a competitive rebuild, remaking a suspect roster while still competing for a winnable division.

The Vikings inked longtime backup Alexander Mattison to a two-year contract worth up to $8 million this offseason, a key indicator that the club planned to move on from Cook at some point. Mattison will take over the lead-back role in Kevin O'Connell's offense.