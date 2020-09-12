Dalvin Cook, Vikings agree to five-year, $63M extension

There will be no franchise tag, only a franchise running back getting a huge payday.
On the eve of the season's first Sunday, Dalvin Cook has the new deal he's sought.
The Pro Bowl running back and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a five-year, $63 million extension, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal will see Cook get $28 million guaranteed. Along with that, Cook received a $15.5 million signing bonus, which is the largest for a non-quarterback in Vikings history, Pelissero added.
On the heels of his finest and healthiest season yet, Cook was entering the final season of his rookie deal.
There was much ado as to him possibly not showing up for training camp, but Cook was there. And now he's headed into the Vikings' 2020 season opener against the NFC North-rival Packers with a far bigger paycheck to cash.