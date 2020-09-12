Dalvin Cook, Vikings agree to five-year, $63M extension

There will be no franchise tag, only a franchise running back getting a huge payday.

On the eve of the season's first Sunday, Dalvin Cook has the new deal he's sought.

The Pro Bowl running back and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a five-year, $63 million extension, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal will see Cook get $28 million guaranteed. Along with that, Cook received a $15.5 million signing bonus, which is the largest for a non-quarterback in Vikings history, Pelissero added.

On the heels of his finest and healthiest season yet, Cook was entering the final season of his rookie deal.