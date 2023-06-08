Dalvin Cook landing spots: Broncos, Dolphins among best NFL team fits

Long considered the top contenders for Cook, the Dolphins make the most sense to me. Miami’s biggest questions right now lie on the offensive side of the ball, with the potential for upgrades at running back, offensive line and tight end.





Perhaps the latter two are bigger voids on paper, but that shouldn’t prevent them from adding Cook. Considering the Dolphins engaged in trade talks with the Vikings about Cook, per Pelissero, it’s hard not to see why there might be even more interest now.





For one, Cook is a Miami native, having won a state title at Miami Central Senior High School, and might want to return home. But more importantly, he would add real value to a backfield currently led by Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and speedy rookie De’Von Achane.





Mostert is a capable starter, but he has struggled to stay healthy, including last season, when a broken thumb ended his season. Wilson is best in a change-of-pace role. Achane is 188 pounds and could be limited to spot duty as a rookie.





Cook would give them a primary running option but also a receiving outlet. He might be not elite in the pass game, but he would give Tua Tagovailoa another checkdown option. For a team that’s eager to build on a playoff appearance, Cook could provide a bit of juice to the roster.