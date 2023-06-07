Which NFL players will improve in '23? Dak Prescott, James Cook, Kyle Pitts among GUARANTEED risers

Bang on Prescott at your own risk. I still love Dak. Now, I didn't love Dak's NFL-high 15 picks last season. That was also a career-high for the seven-year veteran, and he reached that total in just 12 games, with a thumb injury sidelining him for five weeks early in the season. But I see the Cowboys quarterback bouncing back in a major way this fall, and not just because of the clean bill of health.





Head coach Mike McCarthy is taking the play-calling reins for the first time in his Dallas tenure, a development I strongly support. Don't get it twisted: I think Kellen Moore -- now the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers -- is a fine young mind. But clearly, McCarthy and Moore weren't always on the same page. Now it's McCarthy's offense from stem to stern. No confusion, no conflicting strategies. And seeing how I believe McCarthy is a true quarterback/offensive guru, I really think Dak and the 'Boys will reap the benefits of this change. Not to mention, Dallas acquired WR Brandin Cooks via trade back in March. Brilliant move. CeeDee Lamb actually headlined this file one year ago, and he proceeded to show significant improvement across the board, shattering previous highs in catches (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine). But Dallas' second-leading wide receiver was Noah Brown, who contributed a ho-hum statistical line of 43/555/3. Lamb needed better support in the WR corps. Cooks provides that. Also, Michael Gallup should be closer to his former self in his second season back from an ACL tear.





I think Dak throws for 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns while reducing his interception total by at least five. All in all, we've seen a nice body of work from Dak in the NFL. Last season was a blip. It's his time to shine again.