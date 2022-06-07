Which NFL players will level up in '22? CeeDee Lamb, Pat Surtain, Jalen Hurts top my GUARANTEED risers

Amari Cooper is off to Cleveland. And Lamb has the chops to be the unequivocal WR1 for "America's Team," conveniently wearing the Cowboys' iconic No. 88 jersey. Lamb has been really good his first two NFL campaigns -- racking up 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie and then posting a 79/1,102/6 line this past season -- but now he's in position to take his game to the next level. And Lamb's champing at the bit to seize this opportunity as Dak Prescott's go-to guy.





"I've been ready," the 23-year-old said last month. "That's just me and my competitiveness. That's in my nature. It's kind of how we grew up playing football. I'm always ready for my name to be called."





I hear that! In Year 3, I see Lamb eclipsing 100 catches and 1,300 yards. Double-digit touchdowns? Check! This cat has the hands, the size, the play-making ability and the mindset for the task. I can't wait to see him truly take the league by storm.





Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft -- where the Cowboys ultimately stole Lamb at No. 17 overall -- the wide receiver came on my SiriusXM Radio show and stressed how much he lives for the big moments. The stage is yours, CeeDee. Time to shine.