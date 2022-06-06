Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers by CROE: Tee Higgins, Christian Kirk top the board!

Catch rate: 63.3%

63.3% Expected catch rate: 57.1%

57.1% CROE: +6.2%





This darling of the 2021 season (and winner of the Offensive Rookie of the Year award) certainly earned his spot here, resetting the rookie record for most receiving yards in a season (1,455). He also keyed an unlikely run to the Super Bowl for the Bengals, setting another rookie receiving record (most postseason receiving yards: 368) in the process.





Chase sits relatively low on this list because of how his catch rate over expected and overall catch rate compare to those above him. None of that should diminish what Chase accomplished in his first NFL campaign. He became the first rookie in the Next Gen Stats era (beginning in 2016) to lead the league in receiving touchdowns on deep passes (seven), set an NGS record for the most receiving yards on go routes (542) and led the league in receiving yards (923) and touchdowns (11) outside the numbers.





A good chunk of those robust receiving totals came after the catch. Chase finished second in the NFL in yards gained after catch over expected with an astounding +356, but surprisingly, only +73 of those came on go routes. This brings to mind one signature play: Chase's 82-yard touchdown in a Week 7 blowout of Baltimore. Operating with 2 yards of pre-snap cushion, Chase ran a slant, won inside leverage, caught an on-time pass from Joe Burrow, then put three Ravens defenders in a blender before taking off for the end zone. The expected yards after catch was 3.2. He gained 76.2, making for a +73 YACOE on that play alone, equaling his entire total for the season on go routes.





Chase is special. He's another player who would have posted a higher CROE with fewer targets. (Each of the top four on this list fell below 78 total targets.) He's going to be a star for a long, long time.