Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2021: Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson on the board

10+ yard runs: 21

21 10+ pct: 8.8%

8.8% 15+ mph runs: 38

38 15+ mph pct: 15.8%





With the Saints attempting to fight through the loss of their starting quarterback and top receiver in 2021, Kamara was their lifeline. He set career highs in touches (287) and carries (240). Unfortunately for the Saints, though, it seemed defenses were well aware of the offense's limitations.





Kamara finished with -133 rush yards over expected in 2021, the lowest mark in the NFL, including -106 RYOE versus a stacked box (eight or more defenders). Interestingly, even as Kamara often seemed to be New Orleans' best weapon, his targets dropped significantly from 107 in 2020 to 67 in 2021. However, his target rate was 28.3 percent, the second-highest among all running backs (minimum 200 routes run), further emphasizing how much the Saints knew he was their best option.





As for explosiveness, Kamara, still posted a 15-plus mph rate north of 15 percent and ripped off 21 runs of 10-plus yards, even with an entire defense often keying on him. He finished with the sixth-most yards after the catch among running backs (445) and gained 634 of his 898 rushing yards outside the tackle box. Also, he finished with 759 rushing yards after contact. That's nearly 85 percent of his entire rushing total.