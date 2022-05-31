Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2021: Three QBs playing for new teams in '22 earn spot

Deep attempts: 27-of-58, 1,175 yards, 7:7 TD-to-INT ratio, 93 passer rating

27-of-58, 1,175 yards, 7:7 TD-to-INT ratio, 93 passer rating Comp: 46.6%

46.6% xComp: 34.6%

34.6% CPOE: +12%

+12% PASSING SCORE (on deep attempts): 94





Stafford finally has a Super Bowl ring to polish -- and a deep passing score worthy of his prodigious arm talent. Unlike some of the other players in these rankings, Stafford made his money in traditional fashion. No, not in the stock market -- in the pocket. Stafford posted the highest deep pass EPA from the pocket at 45.1. The only knock on his statistical résumé? The risks he took from this same prism. Stafford's seven interceptions on deep passes from the pocket were the most in the NFL, but that's not necessarily a fatal flaw. Much of Los Angeles' transformation into a Super Bowl champion came with the acceptance of risk in how the Rams operated offensively. Stafford was given plenty of leeway to let it fly, and occasionally, it produced a turnover. But the rest of his performance (and the help provided by quality targets like Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods) outweighs those mistakes.





With talents like Kupp at his disposal, Stafford lit it up down the seams in 2021, completing 68 percent of his deep slot targets, the best rate in the NFL. He led the NFL in pass EPA on such attempts by a wide margin (nearly 11 points). With talent and agency to fire away, it's hard to blame Stafford for taking chances -- and he certainly wasn't afraid to do so, targeting pass-catchers down the seams on 31 percent of his deep passes (the seventh-highest rate in the NFL) for 518 yards gained. Stafford's mode of operation fell right in line with general manager Les Snead's valuation of draft picks: There's no tomorrow, so sling it when you see it. Stafford did that well enough to earn the Rams the ultimate prize -- and should probably treat Kupp to a steak dinner as a thank you.