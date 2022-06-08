Next Gen Stats' top 10 disruptors of 2021: Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons ranked, but not No. 1

QBP: 66

66 QBP rate: 13.6%

13.6% Hurries: 43

43 Sacks: 16

16 TO-QBP: 3





Garrett should be used to appearing here by now. He finished atop this list in 2019 and was fourth in 2020. He's only a bit lower this year because of the performances of those ranked ahead of him. Garrett still improved, going from 12 sacks in 2020 to 16 in 2021, and he remained in the running for the league lead in sacks until T.J. Watt finished on an incredibly strong note.





Garrett and Nick Bosa were about as close as it gets when it comes to comparable production as pass rushers, and the sole reason he ranks ahead of Bosa -- by the slimmest of margins, mind you -- is because of the plays he made that tend to affect a game the most. Garrett's three turnovers caused by pressure, compared to one for Bosa, stood out as the most significant differentiator in production between the two players. And it's exactly what the Browns have come to expect from Garrett, who makes at least one key play on a weekly basis every season. With his complement on the D-line, Jadeveon Clowney, back in the fold for 2022, we should expect more of the same from Garrett, one of football's best edge-rushing talents.