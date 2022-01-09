Steelers' T.J. Watt ties Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's single-season sack record

Across 20 seasons, Michael Strahan's single-season sack standard has stood upon shaky ground.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt capped a stellar 2021 campaign by tying Strahan's sack record to join him as the NFL's single-season sack king.

Watt tracked down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley near the end of the first half for his first sack of the game and a record-tying 22.5 of the season to join the history books.

While Watt tied the record against the Ravens, it was a sensational four-sack performance on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns that thrust the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate into the record-breaking realm. Against Cleveland, perhaps fittingly, one of Watt's sacks came on a Baker Mayfield slide.

For over two decades, many have passionately argued about the legitimacy of Strahan's crown as single-season sack kick. The New York Giants legend and Hall of Famer famously -- or infamously, depending on your vantage point -- established a new sack record in a 2001 Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers, when quarterback Brett Favre rolled into Strahan's pass-rushing path and slid down at his feet.

Strahan passed the New York Jets' Mark Gastineau's mark of 22 sacks set in 1984.