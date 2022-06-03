2022 NFL season: Eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

1) Deshaun Watson's impact on the Browns. With NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicating last week that the league's investigation is nearing an end, the expectation is we might know before the Fourth of July if (or for how long) Watson will be suspended following accusations of sexual misconduct contained in 23 civil lawsuits. Minicamp is an opportunity to see how Watson looks in strictly football terms following his year off the field in Houston, and how receiver Amari Cooper fits into the offense.

2) How will the quarterback shuffle play out? The trades of Russell Wilson to Denver and Matt Ryan to Indianapolis were two cataclysmic changes, adding the key missing pieces to what are expected to be a pair of playoff-caliber rosters. Not surprisingly, the rave reviews have poured in about the quarterbacks' respective work ethics since their arrivals, and watching these two late-career switches play out will be a major storyline all season long. Will Russ finally be allowed to cook? Will Ryan finally play with a worthy defense and offensive line? The other domino that fell: Can Carson Wentz, traded after one season with the Colts, clean up his mistakes, make good use of what might be his last best chance to be a starter and finally give Washington a long-term answer at quarterback?