49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery put trade talks on hold

Jimmy Garoppolo still remains on the 49ers' roster after expecting to be traded following the conclusion of the 2021 season..

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan coach told reporters on Tuesday that Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery has effectively put any trade talks on hold.

"I expect him at sometime most likely to be traded but, who knows, it's not a guarantee," Shanahan said. "It's been on hold when (surgery) happened and when he's healthy, we will see what happens."

Garoppolo, who underwent surgery on March 8, is expected to be ready for training camp. Where he will be throwing this summer remains the only question. Garoppolo and the Niners have maintained an open dialogue since the conclusion of the 2021 season about his future in San Francisco. 49ers general manager John Lynch recently said the team doesn't plan to cut the 30-year-old QB if no trade materializes.

Should Garoppolo remain on the roster for the start of training camp this July, second-year QB Trey Lance will have competition on his hands. It's a potential QB battle star tight end George Kittle recently said he was "glad" he won't need to make a final decision on.

Shanahan, on the other hand, has said this offseason that he's "ready" for second-year QB Trey Lance to become the 49ers' starter.

As for Deebo Samuel, who was absent from OTAs as expected, Shanahan believes the star wideout will be present for mandatory minicamp next month, which is scheduled to begin June 13. Though he declined to go into details about Samuel's trade request, Shanahan maintained a positive attitude toward the possibility of avoiding a break up with the star receiver.

"I feel the same, if not stronger," said Shanahan.

Shanahan last commented on Samuel's situation following the 2022 NFL Draft, saying the team fielded trade offers but nothing came "remotely close" to what the 49ers were looking for in compensation.