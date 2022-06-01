Around the NFL

Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt announces retirement after seven seasons

Published: Jun 01, 2022 at 02:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is calling it a career at 29 years old.

The former second-round pick announced his decision to retire Wednesday.

"With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches, I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire form the NFL," Tuitt wrote in a statement. "I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health. After the tragic loss of my brother, Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to The Rooney Family, Coach Tomlin and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers."

His younger brother, Richard, died in a car accident last June.

Tuitt was a stalwart in the middle of the Steelers defense, owning the ability to win one-on-ones and penetrate up the gut. He compiled 34.5 sacks and 246 tackles, including 48 for loss, in his career in Pittsburgh. Tuitt finishes his career at No. 20 on the Steelers' all-time sack list.

Tuitt gobbled up a career-high 11 sacks in 2020 but missed all of last season due to a knee injury.

"I want to thank Stephon for all he did for the Steelers during his eight-year career in Pittsburgh," Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a statement. "His success both on and off the field speaks volumes for who he is as a person and a player. Stephon has always handled himself with class and maturity as he continues to be a great husband, father, son and family man in his personal life. Now that he has informed us he is retiring from football, we are all thrilled to see what he becomes as a person and professional after graduating from Notre Dame this past month. We are excited for what lies ahead in his life and will continue to support him in any way we can."

Tuitt's retirement leaves a big hole up front for an already thin defensive line in Pittsburgh that struggled without him to slow the run last season.

Related Content

news

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III dies at age 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died Wednesday at the age of 38, the team announced. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 1

Commanders pass rusher Chase Young gave a positive update on his rehab from a torn ACL

news

Kyler Murray attends Cardinals OTAs amid contract dispute

Kyler Murray's dramatic offseason isn't keeping him from offseason activities. The Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback returned to the practice field Wednesday for this first time this offseason.

news

Late Hall of Famer John Madden returns to 'Madden NFL 23' cover

John Madden -- a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach of the Raiders, legendary NFL color analyst and namesake of one the highest-selling sports video games of all time -- is returning to the cover of Madden NFL 23 for the first time in more than two decades, EA Sports announced on Wednesday.

news

Demarcus Lawrence aiming to become Cowboys' sack leader in 2022

Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence aims to step his game up in 2022 and return as Dallas' sack leader for the upcoming season.

news

Malcolm Butler has 'a lot to prove' in return to Patriots

After unretiring this offseason, veteran CB Malcolm Butler is going into 2022 with a lot to prove as he returns to where it all started in New England.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase pursuing bigger numbers in Year 2 after record-setting rookie season

Entering Year 2, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase has set some bigger goals following a stellar rookie year in order to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump.

news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: QB competition in Seattle will help 'build something truly special'

For the first time in Tyler Lockett's eight-year career with the Seahawks, he'll be catching passes from someone other than Russell Wilson. He looks forward to the quarterback competition and believes it will "build something truly special."

news

Steelers' Kenny Pickett not worried about QB depth chart: 'I didn't think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

Steelers' Kenny Pickett has worked as the third-team quarterback in OTAs so far, but he is not worried about the pecking order. Instead, Pickett has taken the opportunity to learn from to veterans ahead of him as the competition gets underway.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari sitting out of OTAs with goal of returning for training camp

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains sidelined as he rehabs from a knee operation. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that the team is hopeful Bakhtiari is back on the field for training camp.

news

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW