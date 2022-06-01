NFL's most improved teams in 2022? Raiders, Eagles, Chargers among six rosters on the rise this offseason

New coach Josh McDaniels is set up to win now after Vegas sealed the deal on a shockwave-inducing swap for All-Pro wideout Davante Adams. It cost the Raiders the top of their draft, but acquiring Adams for a first- and second-rounder will prove to be a raging bargain if Derek Carr's BFF hits the ground running. The entire attack is imbued with a sense of new power and possibility when one pictures defenses puzzling how to handle Adams, gritty Hunter Renfrow and star tight end Darren Waller. Keelan Cole and Demarcus Robinson will compete for snaps across from Adams, but it's fair to wonder if the Raiders might ponder courting the still-available Odell Beckham Jr.





The signing of quarterback nuisance Chandler Jones prompted the departure of pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, whose trade to the Colts brought talented young corner Rock Ya-Sin in reverse. Jones and Maxx Crosby give the Raiders a horror-inducing tandem at edge, but this defense otherwise has potential issues at every level.





There are questions along the offensive line, too. Kolton Miller's locked in on the blind side, but the other four spots are set for summertime competition. Still, the Silver and Black -- under pressure to keep up with the rest of a rough-and-tumble AFC West -- zeroed in on one of the game's premier pass catchers and got their man. It's the type of derring-do Al Davis would appreciate.