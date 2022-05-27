2022 NFL season: Three teams ready to make playoff run after missing out in '21

REASONS TO BE BULLISH: Inconsistent quarterback play was a major reason the Colts missed the playoffs last season, but that should not be an issue this year with the arrival of Matt Ryan, the former league MVP who will be taking over for Carson Wentz.





The Colts thought they had their long-term answer at quarterback when they traded for Wentz before last season. He was being reunited with coach Frank Reich -- his coordinator in Philadelphia when he had his best campaign -- and would take over an offense that featured a talented line and solid running game.





But Wentz faded after the calendar flipped to December, throwing for multiple touchdowns only once in his final five games and losing his final two starts, including Week 18 against woeful Jacksonville, when a victory would have earned the Colts a playoff berth. His struggles led ownership to seek a change, and with Wentz traded to Washington, a path was cleared for Ryan, who was acquired in a swap with Atlanta.





Ryan might be closer to the finish line than the starting blocks in terms of his career, but the 37-year-old is still playing at a high level. His run of 10 consecutive seasons with 4,000 yards passing ended last year, but that had more to do with a lack of weapons than it did with Ryan. And the fact that the Indianapolis offense is built around running back Jonathan Taylor, who led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last season, means Ryan won’t have to carry an unhealthy share of the load.





Defensively, the Colts addressed an area of concern by acquiring talented pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue from Las Vegas. He joins a unit that finished among the top 10 in scoring the past two seasons and has playmakers among the front seven.





REASONS TO BE SKITTISH: The receiving corps is largely unproven and the secondary is thin. The Colts allowed Zach Pascal to depart for the Eagles and T.Y. Hilton remains a free agent, leaving them without a pair of veterans who made big catches over the years. The only proven threat is Michael Pittman Jr., though he could find it harder to make plays if there isn’t a reliable complement on the other side. Former second-round pick Parris Campbell has talent but has played in just 15 of a possible 49 games to this point in his career. Indianapolis used its first two draft selections on a wideout (Alec Pierce) and tight end (Jelani Woods) and later added another tight end (Andrew Ogletree), but these rookies are question marks until they prove themselves. Also, the left tackle spot will be an area to watch with Matt Pryor, who has 15 career starts in three seasons, expected to get the first crack at protecting Ryan’s blind side.





In the defensive backfield, the Colts will have two new starters on the perimeter after trading Rock Ya-Sin for Ngakoue and opting not to re-sign Xavier Rhodes. Veterans Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers will be competing for the job opposite 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, but neither is a proven starter. Third-round draft pick Nick Cross is expected to contend for playing time at safety and could be a factor, but regardless of how it shakes out, the secondary is an area of concern.