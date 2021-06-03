Three teams ready to make playoff run in '21 after missing out in '20

REASONS TO BE BULLISH: I know some of you will remind me that I say this every year, but the fact remains that few rosters are as talented as the Chargers'. There simply are no glaring holes. Quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off one of the best rookie seasons ever; the receiving corps is talented, featuring veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and rookie Josh Palmer; the offensive line was upgraded with the addition of first-round draft pick Rashawn Slater and the signing of center Corey Linsley; and the defense has playmakers on every level, from end Joey Bosa to inside linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. to safety Derwin James. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. could also end up being a steal as a second-round pick, as some teams had a first-round grade on him. Also, seven of the Chargers' nine losses last season were by one score, including five by five points or less, with two of those coming in overtime. They won their final four games after a 3-9 start, which reflects a roster filled with character and leadership.





REASONS TO BE SKITTISH: This team often can't get out of its own way. Whether it's dubious game management, breakdowns in execution or injuries to the stars, something always seems to prevent the Chargers from fulfilling their potential. James was voted All-Pro as a rookie in 2018 but has played only five games the past two seasons because of injury. Bosa has played full seasons just twice in five years and has missed 13 games over the past three seasons because of injury. And offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, the Chargers' priority free-agent signing last year, missed six games with an injury after missing only two in his final two seasons in Green Bay.





So, injury concerns are always front and center with this team. But another unknown is how Brandon Staley will handle his first opportunity as a head coach. He had a fantastic showing last year in his only NFL season as a coordinator, overseeing the Rams' No. 1-ranked defense. But he also is just five years removed from being a coordinator at Division III John Carroll University. The 38-year-old Ohio native might be the next Boy Wonder, but he also might not. It remains to be seen whether it was wise to not bring back key members of the offensive staff, particularly considering the success Herbert had en route to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.