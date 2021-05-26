2021 NFL season: Most vulnerable defending division champ? Least vulnerable? Let's rank 'em!

Top contender: Indianapolis Colts





I have faith Frank Reich can concoct a plan that gets new quarterback Carson Wentz -- whom Reich coached as an assistant with the Eagles -- back on track after things went south for the one-time MVP candidate in Philly. If Reich succeeds, the Colts are primed to make a strong playoff push, with their young roster ready to peak in 2021. The Titans, meanwhile, sustained significant losses in free agency, with the Patriots signing away tight end Jonnu Smith and receiver Corey Davis heading to the Jets, and those players haven't really been replaced. Between that roster attrition and the departure of former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to the head-coaching job in Atlanta, Tennessee is facing enough question marks to put the AFC South well within Indy's reach. The good thing for both the Titans and Colts is that this is essentially a two-team race, with the Jaguars and Texans in rebuilding mode. Indianapolis and Tennessee had better be sharp early, though; they face off twice within the first eight weeks of the season, and those games will likely go a long way toward determining which team ends the season on top.