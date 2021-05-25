Pressure turned up on Packers, Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers' offseason absence

Love's readiness to lead the Packers beyond the Rodgers era has understandably been a topic since the day Green Bay traded up in last year's draft and invested the No. 26 overall selection in him. But in the 13 months since, through no doing of Love's own, it's become a much hotter one.

The Packers haven't selected a wide receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002, three years before the club picked Rodgers to groom behind Brett Favre﻿. Just days after Rodgers made that point publicly, the club tapped Love in the first round as his presumptive successor. In January, Rodgers called his own future with the club into question after a 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. Then just hours before the 2021 draft began last month, Rodgers' unhappiness with contract negotiations surfaced.

Rodgers has been absent from Green Bay's offseason activities so far. The Packers have maintained a determined stance that Rodgers remains at the heart of the club's immediate future. But when the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback became a no-show for the start of this week's OTAs, the light on Love became even brighter.

Second-year quarterbacks who participate in fewer than 25 percent of their teams' snaps as rookies are eligible to take part in their organizations' rookie developmental programs in the offseason. Love took advantage of that program last week -- and now, with Rodgers not reporting, the 22-year-old is due to gain valuable experience at the Packers' 10 OTA practices that will be spread over the next four weeks.

Calhoun said he and Love don't discuss the Rodgers drama, keeping their focus strictly on technique improvements. Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells, Love's coach at Utah State through 2018, said he's maintained a strong relationship with Love as a listener and sounding board, but declined to divulge what he knows of Love's mindset regarding Rodgers' future with the team. Wells remembers a quarterback who never had a problem separating football from distractions, but in the snowy mountains of Logan, Utah, controversy didn't exactly reign. Nothing, certainly, like it has in Green Bay with the growing distance between Rodgers and the Packers.

"My advice to Jordan would just be to be you. Be Jordan Love. Be the same guy who got you in the building, which is a guy that's thorough, a grinder and a great teammate," Wells said. "All those things that got him drafted high and got him in the building, just keep being that guy now."

What got Love drafted high was an ability to make high-difficulty throws and a dazzling knack for playmaking under two very different sets of circumstances at USU. As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, Wells' last season as head coach, Love led the Aggies to an 11-2 campaign and a bowl victory. That season marked the peak of his college career, as he threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns against just six interceptions. For Wells, the signs of a special quarterback were on display right from a narrow season-opening loss to Michigan State, in which Love threw for 319 yards and led a touchdown drive for a 31-30 USU lead with just five minutes left.